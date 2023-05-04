NFL's highest paid safeties for 2023 season: Ranking position by salary

Who are the highest paid safeties in the NFL entering the 2023 season?

Here's a look at the Top 10 safeties in the league, ranked by average annual salary, per overthecap.com, a site that tracks NFL player contracts (through May 4, 2023).

The Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James leads the list, at $19 million per year.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick is second, at $18.2 million per season, followed by the Seattle Seahawks' Jamal Adams, at $17.5 million.

The Atlanta Falcons' Jessie Bates III if fourth at $16.01 million, with the Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith fifth with an average annual salary of $16 million.

The Arizona Cardinals' Budda Baker is one of the highest paid safeties in the NFL for the 2023 season.

NFL's highest paid safeties in 2023 (average salary per year):

1. Chargers safety Derwin James: $19 million

2. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick: $18.2 million

3. Seahawks safety Jamal Adams: $17.5 million

4. Falcons safety Jessie Bates III: $16.01 million

5. Vikings safety Harrison Smith: $16 million

6. Broncos safety Justin Simmons: $15.25 million

7. Cardinals safety Budda Baker: $14.75 million

8. Bears safety Eddie Jackson: $14.6 million

9. Titans safety Kevin Byard: $14.1 million

10. Ravens safety Marcus Williams: $14 million

- Source: overthecap.com

