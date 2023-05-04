NFL's highest paid quarterbacks for 2023 season: Ranking QBs by salary

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
·1 min read

Who are the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL for the 2023 season?

Here's a look at the Top 10 quarterbacks in the league, ranked by average annual salary, per overthecap.com, a site that tracks NFL player contracts (through May 4, 2023).

The Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts leads the list, at $51 million per year.

The New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers is second, at $50.3 million per year.

The Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson is third, at $49 million per season, with the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray fourth at $46.1 million.

The Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson is fifth with an average annual salary of $46 million.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in now the highest paid quarterback in the NFL.
NFL's highest paid quarterbacks in 2023 (average salary per year):

  • 1. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: $51 million

  • 2. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $50.3 million

  • 3. Broncos QB Russell Wilson: $49 million

  • 4. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray: $46.1 million

  • 5. Browns QB Deshaun Watson: $46 million

  • 6. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: $45 million

  • 7. Bills QB Josh Allen: $43 million

  • 8. Rams QB Matthew Stafford: $40 million

  • 8. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: $40 million

  • 8. Giants QB Daniel Jones: $40 million

- Source: overthecap.com

