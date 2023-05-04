NFL's highest paid players by position for 2023 season

One look at the list of the highest paid players in the NFL by position shows the premium that NFL teams put on quarterbacks.

The highest paid player in the league at that position, the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, is also the highest paid player in the league, making $51 million per season (yes, $51 million per season in average annual salary).

The Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald now makes $31.7 million per season, making him the highest paid non-quarterback and the highest paid defender in the league.

Click on each highlighted position for a breakdown of that position's highest paid players for the 2023 season.

Aaron Donald is the highest paid defensive player in the NFL for the 2023 season.

NFL's highest paid players by position in 2023 (average salary per year):

