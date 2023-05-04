NFL's highest paid players by position for 2023 season
One look at the list of the highest paid players in the NFL by position shows the premium that NFL teams put on quarterbacks.
The highest paid player in the league at that position, the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, is also the highest paid player in the league, making $51 million per season (yes, $51 million per season in average annual salary).
The Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald now makes $31.7 million per season, making him the highest paid non-quarterback and the highest paid defender in the league.
Click on each highlighted position for a breakdown of that position's highest paid players for the 2023 season.
NFL's highest paid players in 2023: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Cornerbacks | Safeties | Linebackers | O-linemen | D-linemen | Edge rushers | Highest paid players: Overall | By position | By team
NFL's highest paid players by position in 2023 (average salary per year):
Quarterback: Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts - $51 million
Defensive lineman: Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald - $31.7 million
Wide receiver: Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill - $30 million
Edge rusher: Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt - $28 million
Offensive lineman: Houston Texans' Laremy Tunsil - $25 million
Cornerback: Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander: $21 million
Linebacker: Baltimore Ravens' Roquan Smith - $20 million
Safety: Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James: $19 million
Tight end: New York Giants' Darren Waller - $17 million
Running back: San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey: $16 million
Kicker: Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker - $6 million
Fullback: San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk - $5.4 million
Punter: Seattle Seahawks' Michael Dickson - $3.68 million
Long snapper: New England Patriots' Joe Cardona - $1.58 million
- Source: overthecap.com
Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.
Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL's highest paid player by position rankings for 2023 NFL season