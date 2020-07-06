Quarterbacks dominate the list of the NFL’s highest-paid players by average annual salary.

The NFL’s salary cap limits the earning potential of individual players in any given season. However, the league’s highest-paid stars are still capable of earning tens of millions of dollars in a single year.

Top salaries were expected to rise in the coming years after league officials and the NFL Players Association reached terms on a new collective-bargaining agreement earlier this year. The deal grants players a larger share of league revenue compared to the previous labor agreement.

At present, it’s unclear if the coronavirus pandemic will impact NFL revenue to an extent that the salary cap is affected. The league is planning to play out a traditional 17-week schedule this fall.

FOX Business breaks down the NFL’s highest-paid players by to the average annual value of their contracts, according to Spotrac data.

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs

Average annual pay: $45 million

Russell Wilson, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks

Average annual pay: $35 million

Ben Roethlisburger, quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers

Average annual pay: $34 million

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Green Bay Packers

Average annual pay: $33.5 million

Jared Goff, quarterback, Los Angeles Rams

Average annual pay: $33.5 million

Kirk Cousins, quarterback, Minnesota Vikings

Average annual pay: $33 million

