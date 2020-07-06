The NFL's highest-paid players
Quarterbacks dominate the list of the NFL’s highest-paid players by average annual salary.
The NFL’s salary cap limits the earning potential of individual players in any given season. However, the league’s highest-paid stars are still capable of earning tens of millions of dollars in a single year.
Top salaries were expected to rise in the coming years after league officials and the NFL Players Association reached terms on a new collective-bargaining agreement earlier this year. The deal grants players a larger share of league revenue compared to the previous labor agreement.
At present, it’s unclear if the coronavirus pandemic will impact NFL revenue to an extent that the salary cap is affected. The league is planning to play out a traditional 17-week schedule this fall.
FOX Business breaks down the NFL’s highest-paid players by to the average annual value of their contracts, according to Spotrac data.
Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs
Average annual pay: $45 million
Russell Wilson, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks
Average annual pay: $35 million
Ben Roethlisburger, quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers
Average annual pay: $34 million
Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Green Bay Packers
Average annual pay: $33.5 million
Jared Goff, quarterback, Los Angeles Rams
Average annual pay: $33.5 million
Kirk Cousins, quarterback, Minnesota Vikings
Average annual pay: $33 million
