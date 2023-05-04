NFL's highest paid offensive linemen for 2023 season: Ranking OL by salary
Who are the highest paid offensive linemen in the NFL entering 2023 NFL free agency?
Here's a look at the Top 10 offensive linemen in the league, ranked by average annual salary, per overthecap.com, a site that tracks NFL player contracts (through May 4, 2023).
The Houston Texans' Laremy Tunsil leads the list, at $25 million per season.
The San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams is second, at $23.01 million per year.
The Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari is third, at $23 million per season.
The Atlanta Falcons' Chris Lindstrom is fourth with an average annual salary of $20.5 million, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson at $20.2 million.
NFL's highest paid offensive linemen in 2023 (average salary per year):
1. Texans offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil: $25 million
2. 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams: $23.01 million.
3. Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari: $23 million
4. Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom: $20.5 million
5. Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson: $20.2 million
6. Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Quenton Nelson: $20 million
6. Chiefs offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor: $20 million
8. Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley: $19.8 million
9. Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk: $19.2 million
10. Vikings offensive lineman Brian O'Neill: $18.5 million
10. Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews: $18.5 million
- Source: overthecap.com
