NFL's highest paid offensive linemen for 2023 season: Ranking OL by salary

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
Who are the highest paid offensive linemen in the NFL entering 2023 NFL free agency?

Here's a look at the Top 10 offensive linemen in the league, ranked by average annual salary, per overthecap.com, a site that tracks NFL player contracts (through May 4, 2023).

The Houston Texans' Laremy Tunsil leads the list, at $25 million per season.

The San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams is second, at $23.01 million per year.

The Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari  is third, at $23 million per season.

The Atlanta Falcons' Chris Lindstrom is fourth with an average annual salary of $20.5 million, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson at $20.2 million.

The San Francisco 49ers&#39; Trent Williams is the second highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL for the 2023 season.
NFL's highest paid offensive linemen in 2023 (average salary per year):

  • 1. Texans offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil: $25 million

  • 2. 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams: $23.01 million.

  • 3. Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari: $23 million

  • 4. Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom: $20.5 million

  • 5. Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson: $20.2 million

  • 6. Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Quenton Nelson: $20 million

  • 6. Chiefs offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor: $20 million

  • 8. Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley: $19.8 million

  • 9. Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk: $19.2 million

  • 10. Vikings offensive lineman Brian O'Neill: $18.5 million

  • 10. Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews: $18.5 million

- Source: overthecap.com

