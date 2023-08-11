NFL's highest-paid linebackers: See the top salaries for LBs for 2023 season

A midseason trade from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens worked out quite well for Roquan Smith.

Smith escaped Chicago, an NFC North doormat last season, for a team that qualified for the playoffs. In January, the Ravens awarded Smith with a contract extension that made him the league's highest-paid linebacker. Smith, a classic downhill thumper, was the NFL's third-leading tackler last season and was voted the team MVP despite playing only nine games for the Ravens.

Smith's extension slightly edged the contract that the Indianapolis Colts gave Shaquille Leonard in 2021. Smith and Leonard are among five linebackers who will make $17 million or more this season.

Who is the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL?

In the extension signed in January, Smith received a five-year, $100 million contract from the Ravens, with $45 million in guarantees.

Roquan Smith earned first-team All-Pro honors during the 2022 season.

2023 NFL linebacker salary rankings

Here are the linebacker salary rankings based on average annual value, according to Over The Cap.

1. Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens: $20 million (5 years, $100 million)

2. Shaquille Leonard, Indianapolis Colts: $19.7 million (5 years, $98.5 million)

3. Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers: $19.04 million (5 years, $95.22 million)

4. Tremaine Edmunds, Chicago Bears: $18 million (4 years, $72 million)

5. C.J. Mosley, New York Jets: $17 million (5 years, $85 million)

6. Foyesade Oluokun, Jacksonville Jaguars: $15 million (3 years, $45 million)

7. Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills: $14.16 million (2 years, $28.33 million)

8. Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins: $12.5 million (3 years, $37.5 million)

9 (tie). Bobby Okereke, New York Giants: $10 million (4 years, $40 million)

9 (tie). De'Vondre Campbell, Green Bay Packers: $10 million (5 years, $50 million)

11. Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints: $9.33 million (3 years, $28 million)

12. Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers: $8.2 million (2 years, $16.4 million)

13. Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $7.32 million (4 years, $29.31 million)

14. Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: $7.16 million (3 years, $31.5 million)

15. Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati Bengals: $6.75 million (3 years, $20.25 million)

16. Ja'Whaun Bentley, New England Patriots: $6.7 million (2 years, $13.4 million)

17. Eric Kendricks, Los Angeles Chargers: $6.62 million (2 years, $13.25 million)

18. T.J. Edwards, Chicago Bears: $6.5 million (3 years, $19.5 million)

19. Shaq Thompson, Carolina Panthers: $6.3 million (2 years, $12.6 million)

20. Alex Anzalone, Detroit Lions: $6.25 million (3 years, $18.75 million)

21 (tie). Cole Holcomb, Pittsburgh Steelers: $6 million (3 years, $18 million)

21 (tie). Alex Singleton, Denver Broncos: $6 million (3 years, $18 million)

21 (tie). Quincy Williams, New York Jets: $6 million (3 years, $18 million)

24. Josey Powell, Denver Broncos: $5.5 million (2 years, $11 million)

25. Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks: $5.5 million (1 year, $5.5 million)

26. Isaiah Simmons, Arizona Cardinals: $5.16 million (4 years, $20.66 million)

27 (tie). David Long Jr., Miami Dolphins: $5 million (2 years, $10 million)

27 (tie). Kyzir White, Arizona Cardinals: $5 million (2 years, $10 million)

27 (tie). Christian Kirksey, Houston Texans: $5 million (2 years, $10 million)

27 (tie). Azeez Al-Shaair, Tennessee Titans: $5 million (1 year, $5 million)

31 (tie). Frankie Luvu, Carolina Panthers: $4.5 million (2 years, $9 million)

31 (tie). Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $4.5 million (1 year, $4.5 million)

33. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys: $4.26 million (4 years, $17.07 million)

34 (tie). Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys: $4 million (2 years, $8 million)

34 (tie). E.J. Speed, Indianapolis Colts: $4 million (2 years, $8 million)

