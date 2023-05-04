NFL's highest paid linebackers for 2023 season: Ranking LBs by salary

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
·1 min read

Who are the highest paid linebackers in the NFL entering the 2023 season?

Here's a look at the Top 10 linebackers in the league (not including edge rushers), ranked by average annual salary, per overthecap.com, a site that tracks NFL player contracts (through May 4, 2023).

The Baltimore Ravens' Roquan Smith leads the list, at $20 million per year.

The Indianapolis Colts' Shaquille Leonard is second, at $19.7 million per season, followed by the San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner, at $19 million.

The Chicago Bears' Tremaine Edmunds is fourth, at $18 million, while the New York Jets' C.J. Mosley is fifth with an average annual salary of $17 million.

The Baltimore Ravens' Roquan Smith is the highest paid linebacker in the NFL for the 2023 season.

NFL's highest paid linebackers in 2023 (average salary per year):

  • 1. Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith: $20 million

  • 2. Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard: $19.7 million

  • 3. 49ers linebacker Fred Warner: $19 million

  • 4. Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds: $18 million

  • 5. Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley: $17 million

  • 6. Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun: $15 million

  • 7. Bills linebacker Matt Milano: $14.2 million

  • 8. Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker: $12.5 million

  • 9. Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke: $10 million

  • 9. Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell: $10 million

- Source: overthecap.com

