NFL's highest paid linebackers for 2023 season: Ranking LBs by salary
Who are the highest paid linebackers in the NFL entering the 2023 season?
Here's a look at the Top 10 linebackers in the league (not including edge rushers), ranked by average annual salary, per overthecap.com, a site that tracks NFL player contracts (through May 4, 2023).
The Baltimore Ravens' Roquan Smith leads the list, at $20 million per year.
The Indianapolis Colts' Shaquille Leonard is second, at $19.7 million per season, followed by the San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner, at $19 million.
The Chicago Bears' Tremaine Edmunds is fourth, at $18 million, while the New York Jets' C.J. Mosley is fifth with an average annual salary of $17 million.
NFL's highest paid linebackers in 2023 (average salary per year):
1. Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith: $20 million
2. Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard: $19.7 million
3. 49ers linebacker Fred Warner: $19 million
4. Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds: $18 million
5. Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley: $17 million
6. Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun: $15 million
7. Bills linebacker Matt Milano: $14.2 million
8. Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker: $12.5 million
9. Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke: $10 million
9. Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell: $10 million
- Source: overthecap.com
