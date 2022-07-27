Who is the NFL's highest-paid linebacker? See full 2022 salary rankings for LBs.

Shaquille Leonard’s $99.25 million contract extension with the Colts last year made him the highest-paid linebacker in the league, slightly edging out the NFL’s second-highest earner at the position, Fred Warner. Warner inked a $95.2 million contract extension last year with the 49ers. Both earn an average of more than $19 million a season, according to Over The Cap.

The top 10 highest-paid linebackers all earn a season average of $10 million, according to Over The Cap. Here are Over The Cap’s extended linebacker average annual salary rankings in 2022.

Who is the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL?

Leonard is the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts re-signed Leonard on a five-year, $99.25 million deal, the Indy Star reported. Leonard's total contract value is $98.5 million, but performance bonuses can bump it to $99.25 million, according to Over The Cap. The three-time Pro Bowler has played at a high-level since his rookie year in 2018, when he was name the league's defensive rookie of the year.

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) - who previously went by Darius - stiff-arms his way past Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) after intercepting the ball during the second quarter.

The highest-paid linebackers in the NFL, ranked by salary

Here are the highest-paid 32 linebackers in the NFL, according to Over The Cap.

1. Shaquille Leonard, Colts: $19.7 million ($98.5 million over 5 years)

2. Fred Warner, 49ers: $19.045 million ($95.225 million over 5 years)

3. C.J. Mosley, Jets: $17 million ($85 million over 5 years)

4. Foyesade Oluokun, Jaguars: $15 million ($45 million over 3 years)

5. Deion Jones, Falcons: $14.25 million ($57 million over 4 years)

6. Shaq Thompson, Panthers: $13.54 million ($54.16 million over 4 years)

T-7. Jerome Baker, Dolphins: $12.5 million ($37.5 million over 3 years)

T-7. Lavonte David, Buccaneers: $12.5 million ($25 million over 2 years)

9. Zach Cunningham, Titans: $11 million ($33 million over 3 years)

10. Matt Milano, Bills: $10.375 million ($41.5 million over 4 years)

T-11. De’Vondre Campbell, Packers: $10 million ($50 million over 5 years)

T-11. Bobby Wagner, Rams: $10 million ($50 million over 5 years)

T-11. Eric Kendricks, Vikings: $10 million ($50 million over 5 years)

14. Demario Davis, Saints: $9.33 million ($28 million over 3 years)

15. Myles Jack, Steelers: $8 million ($16 million over 2 years)

16. Devin White, Buccaneers: $7.328 million ($29.3 million over 4 years)

17. Josey Jewell, Broncos: $5.5 million ($11 million over 2 years)

18. Isaiah Simmons, Cardinals: $5.166 million ($20.66 million over 4 years)

T-19. Christian Kirksey, Texans: $5 million ($10 million over 2 years)

T-19. Jordan Hicks, Vikings: $5 million ($10 million over 2 years)

21. Devin Bush, Steelers: $4.717 million ($18.87 million over 4 years)

22. Roquan Smith, Bears: $4.619 million ($18.477 million over 4 years)

23. Micah Parsons, Cowboys: $4.269 million ($17.07 million over 4 years)

24. Anthony Walker Jr., Browns: $4.25 million (1-year contract)

25. Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans: $4 million (1-year contract)

26. Azeez Al-Shaair, 49ers: $3.986 million (1-year contract)

27. Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Texans: $3.75 million ($7.5 million over 2 years)

28. Zaven Collins, Cardinals: $3.672 million ($14.69 million over 4 years)

29. Quay Walker, Packers: $3.46 million ($13.84 million over 4 years)

30. Damien Wilson, Panthers: $3.45 million ($6.9 million over 2 years)

31. Jamin Davis, Commanders: $3.448 million ($13.794 million over 3 years)

32. Zaire Franklin, Colts: $3.33 million ($10 million over 3 years)

