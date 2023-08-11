The NFL's highest-paid guards in 2023: See the position's 2023 salary rankings

Coming off his first Pro Bowl season, Chris Lindstrom signed a five-year contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons that made him the highest-paid guard in the league.

Lindstrom, who has been called for only one holding penalty in his four-year NFL career, helps anchor an offensive line that opened up holes for the league's third-ranking rushing attack during the 2022 season (averaging 159.9 yards per game). With first-round pick Bijan Robinson joining the Falcons' backfield, expect the team to continue to rely on players such as Lindstrom to keep the running game among the league's best.

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

Who is the highest-paid NFL offensive guard?

Lindstrom's average of $20.5 million per season surpasses the Indianapolis Colts' Quenton Nelson’s $20.2 million annual average.

Chris Lindstrom, a 2019 first-round draft pick out of Boston College, is entering his fifth NFL season.

2023 NFL guard salary rankings

Here are the offensive guard salary rankings based on average annual value, according to Over The Cap.

1. Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons: $20.5 million (5 years, $102.5 million)

2. Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts: $20 million (4 years, $80 million)

3. Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers: $17 million (4 years, $68 million)

4. Brandon Scherff, Jacksonville Jaguars: $16.5 million (3 years, $49.5 million)

5 (tie). Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns: $16 million (3 years, $48 million)

5 (tie). Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs: $16 million (5 years, $80 million)

7. Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns: $14.2 million (4 years, $56.8 million)

8. Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys: $14 million (6 years, $84 million)

9. Laken Tomlinson, New York Jets: $13.33 million (3 years, $40 million)

10. Ben Powers, Denver Broncos: $13 million (4 years, $52 million)

11. Shaq Mason, Houston Texans: $11.66 million (3 years, $35 million)

12. Cody Whitehair, Chicago Bears: $10.25 million (5 years, $51.25 million)

13. Nate Davis, Chicago Bears: $10 million (3 years, $30 million)

14. James Daniels, Pittsburgh Steelers: $8.83 million (3 years, $26.5 million)

15 (tie). Alex Cappa, Cincinnati Bengals: $8.75 million (4 years, $35 million)

15 (tie). Austin Corbett, Carolina Panthers: $8.75 million (3 years, $26.25 million)

17. Isaac Seumalo, Pittsburgh Steelers: $8 million (3 years, $24 million)

18. Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore Ravens: $7.5 million (3 years, $22.5 million)

19. Connor McGovern, Buffalo Bills: $7.45 million (3 years, $22.35 million)

20. Connor Williams, Miami Dolphins: $7.01 million (2 years, $14.03 million)

21. Mark Glowinski, New York Giants: $6.1 million (3 years, $18.3 million)

22. Andrus Peat, New Orleans Saints: $5.5 million (1 year, $5.5 million)

23. Patrick Mekari, Baltimore Ravens: $5.15 million (3 years, $15.45 million)

24. Will Hernandez, Arizona Cardinals: $4.5 million (2 years, $9 million)

25. Aaron Brewer, Tennessee Titans: $4.3 million (1 year, $4.3 million)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Highest paid NFL guards: Top-paid OGs in 2023 salary rankings