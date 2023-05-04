NFL's highest paid edge rushers for 2023 season: Ranking position by salary

Who are the highest paid edge rushers in the NFL for the 2023 season?

Here's a look at the Top 10 edge rushers in the league, ranked by average annual salary, per overthecap.com, a site that tracks NFL player contracts (through May 4, 2023).

The Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt leads the list, at $28 million per year.

The Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa is second, at $27 million per season, with the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett at $25 million.

The Chargers' Khalil Mack is fourth with an average annual salary of $23.5 million, tied with the Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby.

NFL's highest paid edge rushers in 2023 (average salary per year):

1. Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt: $28 million

2. Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa: $27 million

3. Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett: $25 million

4. Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack: $23.5 million

4. Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby: $23.5 million

6. Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb: $22 million

7. Bills edge rusher Von Miller: $20 million

8. Saints edge rusher Cameron Jordan: $17.5 million

8. Titans edge rusher Harold Landry: $17.5 million

10. Buccaneers edge rusher Shaquil Barrett: $17 million

10. Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones: $17 million

- Source: overthecap.com

