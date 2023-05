NFL's highest paid defensive linemen for 2023 season: Ranking DL by salary

Who are the highest paid defensive linemen in the NFL entering the 2023 season?

Here's a look at the Top 10 defensive linemen in the league (only interior, not edge rushers), ranked by average annual salary, per overthecap.com, a site that tracks NFL player contracts (through May 4, 2023).

The Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald leads the list, at $31.7 million per year.

The Tennessee Titans' Jeffrey Simmons is second, at $23.5 million, with the Washington Commanders' Daron Payne third at $22.5 million.

The San Francisco 49ers' Javon Hargrave is fourth with an average annual salary of $21 million, tied with the New York Giants' Leonard Williams and the Indianapolis Colts' DeForest Buckner.

NFL's highest paid defensive linemen in 2023 (average salary per year):

1. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald: $31.7 million

2. Titans defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons: $23.5 million

3. Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne: $22.5 million

4. 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave: $21 million

4. Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams: $21 million

4. Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner: $21 million

7. Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones: $20 million

8. Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen: $18 million

9. Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea: $17.75 million

10. Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark: $17.5 million

- Source: overthecap.com

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL's highest paid defensive linemen: Rankings for 2023 NFL season