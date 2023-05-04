NFL's highest paid cornerbacks for 2023 season: Ranking CBs by salary

Who are the highest paid cornerbacks in the NFL entering 2023 NFL free agency?

Here's a look at the Top 10 cornerbacks in the league, ranked by average annual salary, per overthecap.com, a site that tracks NFL player contracts (through May 4, 2023).

The Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander leads the list, at $21 million per year.

The Cleveland Browns' Denzel Ward is second, at $20.1 million per season, followed by the Miami Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey, at $20 million.

The Baltimore Ravens' Marlon Humphrey is fourth with an average annual salary of $19.5 million, followed by the New Orleans Saints' Marshon Lattimore at $19.4 million.

NFL's highest paid players in 2023: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Cornerbacks | Safeties | Linebackers | O-linemen | D-linemen | Edge rushers | Highest paid players: Overall | By position | By team

The Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander is the highest paid cornerback in the NFL for the 2023 season.

NFL's highest paid cornerbacks in 2023 (average salary per year):

1. Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander: $21 million

2. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward: $20.1 million

3. Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey: $20 million

4. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey: $19.5 million

5. Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore: $19.4 million

6. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard: $18 million

7. Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White: $17.3 million

8. Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson: $16.5 million

9. Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis: $14.8 million

10. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay: $14 million

- Source: overthecap.com

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL's highest paid cornerbacks: Rankings for 2023 NFL season