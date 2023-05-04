NFL's highest paid cornerbacks for 2023 season: Ranking CBs by salary

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
Who are the highest paid cornerbacks in the NFL entering 2023 NFL free agency?

Here's a look at the Top 10 cornerbacks in the league, ranked by average annual salary, per overthecap.com, a site that tracks NFL player contracts (through May 4, 2023).

The Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander leads the list, at $21 million per year.

The Cleveland Browns' Denzel Ward is second, at $20.1 million per season, followed by the Miami Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey, at $20 million.

The Baltimore Ravens' Marlon Humphrey is fourth with an average annual salary of $19.5 million, followed by the New Orleans Saints' Marshon Lattimore at $19.4 million.

The Green Bay Packers&#39; Jaire Alexander is the highest paid cornerback in the NFL for the 2023 season.
NFL's highest paid cornerbacks in 2023 (average salary per year):

  • 1. Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander: $21 million

  • 2. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward: $20.1 million

  • 3. Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey: $20 million

  • 4. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey: $19.5 million

  • 5. Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore: $19.4 million

  • 6. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard: $18 million

  • 7. Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White: $17.3 million

  • 8. Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson: $16.5 million

  • 9. Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis: $14.8 million

  • 10. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay: $14 million

- Source: overthecap.com

