Who is the NFL's highest-paid center? See salary rankings for the position in 2023 season

No offensive play can start until the center snaps the ball, thus making the players at this position a vital cog in football game play.

The most famous center in the league is the Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce, who is entering his 13th NFL season and has been a six-time Pro Bowl selection, five-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion. He also boasts a popular podcast — New Heights — with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is the third-highest paid player at his position.

Who is the highest-paid center in the NFL?

Kelce will make the most of any center during the 2023 season ($14.25 million), which could be the last of his decorated career. The Los Angeles Chargers' Corey Linsley signed the contract with the most total value for anybody at the position ($62.5 million over five years).

Jason Kelce is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time All-Pro pick during 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

2023 NFL center salary rankings

Here are the center salary rankings based on average annual value, according to Over The Cap.

1. Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles: $14.25 million (1 year, $14.25 million).

2. Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions: $13.5 million (4 years, $54 million)

3. Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $13 million (3 years, $39 million)

4. Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers: $12.5 million (5 years, $62.5 million)

5. Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts: $12.41 million (4 years, $49.65 million)

6. Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints: $12 million (5 years, $60 million)

7. Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills: $9.75 million (2 years, $19.5 million)

8 (tie). Ted Karras, Cincinnati Bengals: $6 million (3 years, $18 million)

8 (tie). Bradley Bozeman, Carolina Panthers: $6 million (3 years, $18 million)

8 (tie). Ethan Pocic, Cleveland Browns: $6 million (3 years, $18 million)

11. Nick Gates, Washington Commanders: $5.5 million (3 years, $16.5 million)

12 (tie). Garrett Bradbury, Minnesota Vikings: $5.25 million (3 years, $15.75 million)

12 (tie). Mason Cole, Pittsburgh Steelers: $5.25 million (3 years, $15.75 million)

14. Brian Allen, Los Angeles Rams: $5 million (2 years, $10 million)

15. David Andrews, New England Patriots: $4.75 million (4 years, $19 million)

