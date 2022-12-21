NFL's new face you're most excited to see over the final few weeks? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" shares the NFL's new face you're most excited to see over the final few weeks.
Harris made the play that became known as the "Immaculate Reception" in 1972 against the Raiders.
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football. I’ve generally believed that, [more]
Only two results are required for the Packers to be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16.
The first Eagles injury report of the week offers updates on Jalen Hurts, Reed Blankenship and more. By Dave Zangaro
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s getting frustrated with how often he [more]
Garbage time of the Monday night game between the Rams and the Packers included a conversation between the members of the broadcast booth that was anything but. On Tuesday, Packers coach Matt LaFluer vaguely confirmed the accuracy of comments made on the air by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman of ESPN. They said LaFleur had [more]
The Patriots will pick in the top 20 of the first round if their late-season slide continues. Here's the updated 2023 NFL Draft order after the Week 15 results.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew won’t be getting any reps during the Eagles’ Tuesday’s walkthrough practice. Minshew has been excused from the team’s walkthrough because he will be attending and speaking at Mike Leach’s funeral. Leach, who died last week, coached Minshew at Washington State and the quarterback shared how much the relationship meant to him. “He [more]
Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored “The Immaculate Reception,” considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. Harris' son Dok told The Associated Press his father died overnight. “We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet,” Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 16 including Jaguars at Jets, Seahawks at Chiefs, Giants at Vikings, Eagles at Cowboys
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Christian McCaffrey is exceeding the expectations the team had when he arrived from the Carolina Panthers before the NFL trade deadline.
Odenigbo is tied for fifth on the team in sacks (3.5) and quarterback hits (6) while playing 24.3 percent of the snaps this season.
The Steelers are going to continue to play Kenny Pickett this season.
The New York Giants announced on Tuesday night that they have waived linebacker Tae Crowder, who started the first eight games of the season. This move opens a spot for the team to potentially add Landon Collins to the active roster.
We could go on and on about Franco Harris' records and honors and achievements, but they only tell a small part of who he was. Here is how I'll remember him. By Reuben Frank
Speakers at remembrance for Mississippi State's Mike Leach on Tuesday told the stories we've come to expect of college football's most eccentric man.
Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back who scored perhaps the greatest touchdown in NFL history, has died at the age of 72. Harris died just two days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception,” his game-winning touchdown that propelled the 1970s Steelers to the first of their postseason victories, which is widely [more]
The Jaguars head north to play the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. The Times-Union staff predicts the Week 16 matchup.