The NFL's dilemma: Whether or not to cancel the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game

The National Football League is considering making a rare decision: cancelling an NFL game.

That's among the options the league faces as it attempts to move forward from the scary situation that played out when Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during the first quarter of Monday night's game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game was suspended Monday and on Tuesday the NFL said the game would not be made up this week.

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Thursday said Hamlin is making substantial progress and his neurologic condition and function are intact.

Now that doctors "feel encouraged" about Hamlin's condition and his recovery, the league can decide what to do about the postponed Bills-Bengals game, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter said Thursday on Sportscenter.

Could the NFL cancel the Bills-Bengals game from Monday night?

That's a definite possibility.

ESPN's Schefter said Thursday, "I don't think, an educated guess, that they are going to wind up replaying that Bills-Bengals game from Monday night."

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills gather while CPR is administered to safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night.

Has the NFL ever canceled games in the past?

Yes, the NFL has canceled games in the past. Labor strikes led the NFL to play only nine games in 1982, writes Joe Horrigan in "NFL Century: The One-Hundred-Year Rise of America's Greatest Sports League."

Another strike five years later resulted in the third week of the season being cancelled, he writes. Replacement players joined players who crossed picket lines for games in weeks four, five and six. Players returned in time for week seven of the 1987 season.

But the NFL has never had a game start, then be postponed and never resumed, according to CBS Sports research. And you have to go back nearly a century – to 1935 – to find a time when some teams ended up playing more games than others, and that was because of weather-related cancellations.

What did the NFL do after the Sept. 11 terror attacks?

The NFL suspended its schedule for a week after the attacks on 9/11, then played games from week 2 after the end of the regular season. The playoffs and Super Bowl were pushed back a week.

Games have also been delayed for many reasons, usually because of serious injuries and dangerous weather, and then resumed.

What is at stake with the Bills-Bengals game?

Potentially the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which includes a bye in the first round of the playoffs and home-field advantage during the playoffs.

As USA TODAY NFL reporter Nate Davis writes the league could cancel the game and use team winning percentages after this weekend's games to determine playoff ramifications. The Kansas City Chiefs currently have a record of 13-3, while the Bills are 12-3 and the Bengals are 11-4.

The NFL could also push the playoffs back a week and let the Bills and Bengals resume the game after Week 18.

"I don't believe they wind up replaying that game," Schefter said. "I think they move past it and figure out the best way … to devise a new playoff scenario, on the run, that essentially would placate and be as fair and as equitable as they can possibly make it, at this time of the year, considering the circumstances of Monday night.

