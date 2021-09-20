NFL's crackdown on taunting sparked intense Week 2 reaction from fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's difficult to get people to universally agree on anything these days, but the NFL's increased emphasis on calling taunting penalties this season has been met with disapproval from many, many fans.

Sunday's Week 2 games saw a few taunting penalties called that were pretty questionable. Overall, eight taunting penalties have been called in Week 2 -- with one more game left Monday night -- which is tied for the most in any single week since the 2000 season, per CBS Sports.

There were plenty of tweets Sunday that looked pretty similar to the messages seen below:

There's virtually nothing we can all agree on on this app except that the NFL's new taunting rule STINKS. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 19, 2021

PLEASE NFL. THESE TAUNTING PENALTIES ARE RUINING THE GAME. NOT A SINGLE FAN OR PLAYER WANTED THIS CHANGE. IT HAS TO STOP. PLEASE. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 19, 2021

zero nfl fans want these taunting rules — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) September 19, 2021

the NFL took a big step forward when they let players start doing end zone dances, saw all the positive coverage and goodwill it generated, and decided to take 1,000 steps backwards by calling taunting penalties whenever any player gets excited about anything — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 19, 2021

The NFL has established a new level of arrogance today with its application of this taunting infraction. It’s both obsessive and stupid… — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) September 19, 2021

There's always a line that can't be crossed, and if players go too far while celebrating a play/moment they should be penalized. Most of what we saw Sunday didn't warrant a penalty, though (click here to watch a video of those plays). If you don't want opponents to celebrate, do a better job defending them.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the taunting penalty during a Monday morning interview with WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show". Belichick doesn't seem to have an issue with it.

“In general, I don’t think there’s a place for taunting in the game,” Belichick said. “I think that’s poor sportsmanship and it leads to other things. It leads to retaliation, and then where do you draw the line? I think the whole idea of the rule is to kind of nip it in the bud and not let it get started.

“I’m in favor of that. I think that we should go out there and compete and try to play good football and win the game on the field. I don’t think it’s about taunting and poor sportsmanship. That’s not really my idea of what good football is.”

We've only seen two weeks of the season, but so far, the league's decision to put a larger emphasis on eliminating taunting seems to have done more harm than good.