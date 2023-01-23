NFL's conference championship games set: Chiefs-Bengals and Eagles-49ers vie for Super Bowl 57 berth

Four teams are left standing in the NFL. Championship Sunday is around the corner.

Following the final two games of the divisional round, the respective AFC and NFC championship matchups have been set.

In the AFC, it's a rematch of last year's conference title game, with the Cincinnati Bengals facing the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Joe Burrow and the Bengals upset Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs last year for a spot in Super Bowl 56 – prior to their defeat in the big game against the Los Angeles Rams. Once again, the Bengals will have to win at Arrowhead Stadium to advance to the season's final game.

Had the Buffalo Bills defeated the Bengals on Sunday, the AFC championship game would have been played at a neutral site – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons – due to the standings implications that occurred following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest during the Week 17 matchup between the Bills and Bengals that was ultimately canceled.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Giants in an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the NFC championship game as the league's No. 1 overall seed following their thrashing of the New York Giants on Saturday. Their opponent with be the San Francisco 49ers, will be in a battle between the top two seeds in the NFC and two of the most complete rosters in the entire league.

The NFC championship game will start the action at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, followed by the AFC title game at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

