NFL's Cleveland Browns bring back white facemasks, introduce new logo

Running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns will wear white facemasks in 2024. Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Browns

April 17 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns will bring back white facemasks, which they wore on their helmets throughout the '70s, '80s, '90s and early 2000s, they announced Wednesday. They also unveiled a new logo.

"We are excited to honor our storied history through the return of the white facemask," JW Johnson, a partner in the Haslam Sports Browns ownership group, said in a news release.

"As we continue to write the next chapter of Browns' history, we reflect on different eras, such as the 'Kardiac Kids' and the return of the franchise, that led us to this place in time."

The Browns, who previously wore brown facemasks with their primary helmets, started wearing white facemasks in 1975. They kept them until 1995, when they suspended operations.

bringing back a piece of history. pic.twitter.com/vKAM6Xik9c— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 17, 2024

The Browns brought back the white facemasks in 1999 when they returned as an expansion franchise and kept them on their helmets until 2005.

The Cleveland Browns wore white facemasks on their helmets twice over the last two seasons. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

They sported the white facemasks twice over the last two seasons, including a Week 15 win over the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 and a Week 11 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023.

The Browns also altered their primary logo, switching their brown facemasks with the revived white version. They used running back Nick Chubb, who recently restructured his contract, as a model for the new helmet in several social media posts.

The Cleveland Browns sported brown facemasks on their primary helmets since 2005. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

NFL teams with returning head coaches, including the Browns, started voluntary off-season workouts on Monday. Chubb, quarterback Deshaun Watson, cornerback Denzel Ward and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy were among the players to report to the voluntary workout.