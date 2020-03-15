The NFL's new CBA gives the Bears clarity on their impending Mitch Trubisky decision

There are countless nuggets from the NFL's newly-ratified Collective Bargaining Agreement that deserve attention, but Bears fans, I know what you want:

New CBA means fifth-year options for first-round draft picks in 2018 or later are now fully guaranteed at the time they are exercised (May 2021 for 2018 draft picks). For 2017 picks getting options picked up this year, still injury-only guarantee until next March. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 15, 2020

Honestly, Dan might as well have just used Trubisky's name specifically in this tweet. The QB's contract wouldn't be fully guaranteed if the team picks up his 2021 option this offseason – the only way he'd be guaranteed all of that money is if he got hurt.

It means the Bears are probably headed towards picking up Trubisky's option. That may have seemed obvious given everything that Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy have said about him since the season ended, but money speaks a lot louder than end-of-year press conferences.

