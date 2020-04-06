NFL's 2010s All-Decade team is stacked with ex-Patriots players

This may shock you, but the NFL's best team of the last 10 years also employed some of the league's best players.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its All-Decade Team of the 2010s (2010 to 2019) on Monday, and the New England Patriots are well-represented.

Here's a full list of players on the All-Decade Team who played at least one game for the Patriots:

OFFENSE

Tom Brady, quarterback

Antonio Brown, wide receiver

Rob Gronkowski, tight end

Logan Mankins, guard









DEFENSE

Chandler Jones, defensive end

Darrelle Revis, cornerback





SPECIAL TEAMS

Stephen Gostkowski, kicker

Codarrelle Patterson, return specialist





Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also joined Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll as the two coaches of the decade.

Those eight players obviously varied in their contributions with New England: Patterson, Revis and Brown each spent just one year (or in Brown's case, one game) with the Patriots outside their primes, while Brady, Gronkowski and Gostkowski built their entire careers in Foxboro.

Still it's a testament to the Patriots' greatness that they have more ex-players on the All-Decade Team than any other club.

That stat also makes sense considering New England played in five of the decade's 10 Super Bowls, winning three.

It's also worth noting that none of these players are still on the Patriots after Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency and Gostkowski was released.

Does that mean the 2020s will belong to another franchise?

