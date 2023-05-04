NFL's 13 biggest instant-impact rookies in 2023: Can anyone catch Bijan Robinson?

While the NFL draft is an event predicated on teams building for their futures, nothing sets a franchise and its fan base at ease like a bit of instant gratification.

Coaching staffs can place their newest additions on wildly different timelines from one another given a number of factors, including positional need and player development. But while getting early contributions from a rookie class is hardly a necessity for success – the Philadelphia Eagles had by far the fewest snaps (877) by first-year players in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus – it can prove to be a major boon for retooling franchises. And draft status alone is hardly the biggest determining factor of how ready any one prospect is to make waves right away, as a handful of mid-round selections have seized starring roles right out of the gate in recent years.

Here are the 13 biggest instant-impact NFL rookies for 2023:

1. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Texas running back Bijan Robinson with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Atlanta Falcons eighth overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station.

Robinson is probably tired of hearing the name Saquon Barkley, whose well-rounded game became a point of comparison for the multitalented Texas standout. But even after the No. 8 pick by the Falcons joined Barkley as the only running backs to crack the top 10 selections in the past six drafts, Robinson likely will continue to hear about the New York Giants star. Barkley, of course, was the last ball carrier to win Offensive Rookie of the Year when he beat out Baker Mayfield in 2018. For Robinson to earn that same recognition, he similarly will need to outperform a No. 1 pick at quarterback – as well as several other notable first-round signal-callers.

The 5-11, 215-pounder holds a distinct advantage over most other recent early-round selections at the position. Rather than being asked to revive a decrepit offense, he will be charged with further elevating a ground game that allowed its running backs to collectively post the most rushing yards and yards per carry of any team (the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears ranked ahead in total rushing yards but were powered by quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields). Falcons coach Arthur Smith has teased that he will not box Robinson into being simply a ball carrier, which should mean a steady stream of targets in the passing game as he works alongside second-year back Tyler Allgeier. Even as Smith sorts out the touches, Robinson is the established front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, as no one else comes close in taking on such a starring role.

2. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

Kyler Murray is the only No. 1 pick in the last 10 years to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Young, however, isn't taking over the team with the worst record in the league, as the Panthers traded up for the top slot in the aftermath of their bid for the NFC South crown last year falling just short. Given the patchwork receiving corps, the Alabama quarterback doesn't appear set to register head-turning individual statistics right away. But after Carolina ranked 29th in passing yards and 27th in quarterback rating last season, Young could stand out simply by providing some stability behind center for a franchise that has long lacked it.

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

There's little chance his workload comes close to Robinson's, but you don't pick a running back at No. 12 without a plan to feed him. The 5-9, 199-pound Alabama product might make his biggest contributions in the passing game, with his ability to create mismatches when split out wide earning him comparisons to New Orleans Saints all-purpose star Alvin Kamara. That might be a bit lofty for Gibbs, but with Ben Johnson's offense having afforded 70 targets last season to since-traded D'Andre Swift, there should be plenty of opportunities for the dynamic back to generate big plays, even as he shares the backfield with free-agent signing David Montgomery.

4. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

A pro-ready pass catcher meets a team due for exactly that. Coming out of USC, the 5-11, 173-pound Addison hardly had the physical attributes one might expect of a first-round receiver. But the Pitt transfer racked up 3,134 receiving yards and 30 total touchdowns in three seasons thanks to his rapid acceleration and craftiness as a route runner. His refinement should make him a quick study, and having an option who can create consistent separation will make life easier for Kirk Cousins as the Vikings look for someone who can make defenses pay for overcommitting to Justin Jefferson. Coach Kevin O'Connell referred to Addison as a "Day 1 starter," and Adam Thielen managed to receive 107 targets last season as the No. 2 prior to his release in March. Even as he finds his way, Addison should be an immediate threat on screens, a staple of O'Connell's playbook.

5. Will Anderson Jr., DE/OLB, Houston Texans

Houston's willingness to part with a 2024 first-round selection that could end up a top-five pick in order to land Anderson at No. 3 says plenty about his importance to the reboot of this franchise. Now, the two-time unanimous All-American at Alabama stands as DeMeco Ryans' defensive cornerstone on a unit short on basic building blocks. While he might have some trouble disengaging NFL offensive tackles at the point of attack and holding up in the run game, Anderson is a good bet to generate consistent pressure thanks to his diverse pass-rush skill set. He should provide a jolt to a Texans pass rush that last year was propped up by 34-year-old Jerry Hughes, who recorded a team-high nine sacks.

6. Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

The word "impact" can cut both ways, and there's no doubt that Richardson isn't at risk of going unnoticed on the field. The 6-4, 244-pound quarterback with 4.43-second speed in the 40-yard dash and a dazzling deep ball "will start this season," owner Jim Irsay said this week. Whenever he does take the field, Richardson will give a remarkably distinct look behind center to a team that trotted out Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles last season. As a passer, he might need some time to iron out the footwork and touch issues that plagued him at Florida, though his pocket management suggests he might put things together sooner than many believe. His rushing skills, however, should translate immediately, elevating his floor in Year 1 to something around what Fields was.

7. C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans

The long-term outlook is what matters most for the Texans and the No. 2 overall pick, as Stroud helps give direction to a franchise that has gone one-and-done with its last two coaches. But this year could be rocky for Stroud, and he could be in for quite the shock when it comes to his supporting cast. At Ohio State, he enjoyed throwing to the likes of Garrett Wilson (the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year), Chris Olave (a 1,000-yard receiver as a rookie for the New Orleans Saints), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (the No. 20 overall selection by the Seattle Seahawks) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (who looks on track to become a top-five pick in 2024). The receiving corps in Houston simply does not match up with that. The offensive line also seems suspect, with rookie center Juice Scruggs and 2022 first-round offensive guard Kenyon Green shaping up as potential liabilities. But if Stroud can navigate those challenges, his pinpoint passing could provide a significant lift for the Texans.

8. Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

On one hand, the No. 9 overall pick and gifted interior disruptor won't face the waves of double teams he did at Georgia, with offenses needing to account for Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and many more from a unit that registered 70 sacks in 2022. Yet he won't be able to rely on the sheer physical dominance that made things look easy at times in college, and the Eagles are committed to rotating defensive linemen to keep them fresh. At some point, Carter should entrench himself as Fletcher Cox's successor. It's just unclear how smooth and long the road to that point will be.

9. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

At first blush, landing on a run-committed team with two 1,000-yard receivers hardly seems conducive to early success for a slot target. Yet the No. 20 pick from Ohio State is exactly what Geno Smith needs: an ultra-reliable underneath option who can create easy wins for an offense that ranked 20th in third-down conversion rate (37.8%). While Smith-Njigba might not have as high of a ceiling in Year 1 as others on this list, he's the most pro-ready receiver in the class and undoubtedly will make his mark as a rookie.

10. Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Johnston's first-year impact will likely hinge on splash plays rather than volume. The 6-3, 212-pound receiver brings a much-needed infusion of speed to what had been a lumbering collection of Chargers pass catchers. Johnston averaged 19.9 yards per catch in his career for the Horned Frogs, and he can burn defenses as a deep threat or by weaving past defenders after the catch. There should be plenty of ways he and Justin Herbert can form a formidable connection, even as Mike Williams and Keenan Allen take the lion's share of the targets.

11. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Seahawks

Sauce Gardner's impeccable All-Pro debut might have warped what should be expected of cornerbacks in their rookie seasons. But 2022 fifth-rounder Tariq Woolen also enjoyed a dazzling debut last season, and now the Seahawks standout has a new running mate in the secondary. Pete Carroll said he saw flashes of Troy Polamalu in Witherspoon, and the coach will no doubt like his new star pupil's aggressive approach in hurtling toward any pass – or player – coming in his direction. If teams are inclined to avoid Woolen after he tied for the NFL lead in interceptions (six) as a rookie, the Illinois standout and No. 5 overall selection should see an abundance of chances to leave his impression on a defense that has ranked no better than 22nd in total yards allowed since 2019.

12. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

Wide range of possibilities here for the No. 25 overall pick out of Utah. The competition for targets could be fierce, as Kincaid conceivably could end up trailing Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox and James Cook in major receiving categories. Yet the pass-heavy attack is in need of a rebalancing, with Diggs taking on a disproportionate workload. As someone who can snare tough passes and ease into the soft spots of zone defenses, Kincaid can lighten the load on Josh Allen after the quarterback ran a career-high 124 times last season. His acclimation also could be smoother than what other tight ends experience early on given that he's likely to operate from the slot quite often and potentially have limited blocking responsibilities.

13. Michael Mayer, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Let's not burden the second-round selection with the Rob Gronkowski comparisons that he saddled him throughout his time at Notre Dame. But there's no question that Josh McDaniels knows how to make use out of an in-line tight end with demonstrated receiving chops, or that Jimmy Garoppolo has an affinity for throwing to such a player after his time with George Kittle. Garoppolo also will be starting from the same point with all of the receiving corps when it comes to establishing rapport, so the pecking order beyond Davante Adams at the top hasn't been set. While veteran Austin Hooper might have the early edge for playing time at tight end, the Raiders' decision to trade up for Mayer suggests he'll be worked into the lineup sooner rather than later.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz on Twitter @MikeMSchwartz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft 2023's instant-impact rookies: Bijan Robinson leads pack