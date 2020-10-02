NFLRA wants to make not wearing a mask a penalty after John Harbaugh berated official in Week 3

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh drew the ire of the National Football League Referee Association (NFLRA) for his actions on Monday night. The NFLRA is now asking the league to make any player or coach who confronts an official without a mask receive an unsportsmanlike penalty, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Harbaugh had confronted one of the officials in Week 3’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after tight end Nick Boyle was called for a tripping penalty. Through a broadcast replay, Boyle had clearly missed a block falling down to the ground where the defender fell on top of him, drawing the flag and Harbaugh’s anger.

Take a look at a replay of the phantom tripping call and Harbaugh’ yelling at an official while having his mask down.

Here’s the tripping call on Nick Boyle that had Coach Harbaugh red in the face. For good reason. pic.twitter.com/g8eYLUaAjs — Bobby Trosset (@BobbyWBAL) September 29, 2020





John Harbaugh wants to set a record for coaches fined for not wearing a mask while yelling at a ref #MNF pic.twitter.com/04DKjVoCJu — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) September 29, 2020





The NFL has had no patience for any coaches or staff not wearing a mask on the sideline, fining several coaches already. With the Tennessee Titans currently having an outbreak of COVID-19, it adds to the fear of players and coaches potentially getting or spreading the virus and impacting the rest of the league.