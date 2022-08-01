NFLPA, Watson will not appeal Robinson’s ruling, asks NFL to do the same

The Cleveland Browns and QB Deshaun Watson hope to have closure with his disciplinary process as soon as Judge Sue Robinson announces her decision. Per multiple reports, that decision will come on Monday.

Watson and the NFL have the right, per the collective bargaining agreement, to appeal if Robinson rules that there was a violation of the personal conduct policy. The appeal goes back to the league at that point.

If Robinson rules there was no violation of the policy, the case is closed.

Sunday night, the NFLPA announced that, along with Watson, have decided not to appeal whatever decision Robinson hands down:

Our joint statement with Deshaun Watson on the impending arbitration decision: pic.twitter.com/9ObLnHiX6J — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 31, 2022

It is an interesting decision given that it is not believed that anyone outside of Robinson’s office knows her decision. Previously, it was reported that the NFL did not want to appeal the judge’s first decision in her role.

While there is nothing binding about this announcement, Watson’s side could be under the belief that any suspension will be reasonable. Their request that the NFL also not appeal also point in that direction.

It is possible from any post-hearing conversations, including the legal briefs turned in from both sides, that Robinson has given enough clues in what direction she is leaning.

The NFLPA’s announcement Sunday notes that they feel the process was fair and expect the ruling to be the same. At least there will not be another delay if both sides agree not to appeal and the Browns and their fans can move forward.

