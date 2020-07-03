NFLPA wants players divided into small groups initially

The NFLPA remains opposed to playing any preseason games.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the union has discussed a schedule that would send them straight into their season openers after three days of medical and equipment, 21 days of strength and conditioning, 10 days of unpadded practice and 14 days with a maximum of 10 practices, including eight padded.

The NFLPA’s plan would keep players divided into small groups initially, according to Pelissero. The strength and conditioning portion would keep groups to under 15, and teams could have up to 40 for the unpadded practices.

That would buy an extra month before all players are together in a higher-exposure setting.

The NFL wants two preseason games for each team before starting the season.

