NFLPA wants to make changes to OTAs, NFL offseason workouts

The NFLPA has been looking to revamp the NFL offseason workout program, and they may finally have a chance to do so.

The NFLPA is developing a proposal to overhaul the offseason starting in 2025. That plan would eliminate voluntary on-field work in the spring in favor of a longer training camp ramp-up, with players reporting in mid-June to early July.

The report of these changes came from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network on Tuesday.

The NFLPA saw new leadership in 2023 and has been open to hearing about changes players want to see. One of those included the Organized Team Activity workouts and Minicamps heading into Training Camp. Currently, workouts for some teams start as soon as mid-April and go through mid-June.

Pat McAfee hinted that the changes could be similar to what fans and teams saw take place during the COVID-19 year in 2020. McAfee mentioned that players “loved it” as they felt fresh and not beaten up heading into another season.

No changes are expected immediately as the 2024 offseason is in full swing, but a proposal is expected for the 2025 calendar year.

