NFLPA VP Zak DeOssie: We don’t need 18-game season

The notion of expanding the regular season schedule to 18 games has been revived recently as the NFL and NFLPA work on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Former Giants quarterback Phil Simms believes that a vote of all players would show they are in favor of the expansion, but the NFLPA has not expressed support for the move when it has come up in the past. Their stance appears to be the same this time around.

Giants long snapper (and son of a Simms teammate) Zak DeOssie is on the NFLPA executive committee as a vice president and he was asked about going to 18 games this week.

“We don’t need 18 games,” DeOssie said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday. “It’s just more opportunity to get hurt. The game is physical enough. It’s hard enough. The argument is there’s more money to be had collectively to play 18 games, but health and safety is paramount to us. Always has been. And we think the NFL is going pretty well right now, so I don’t see why adding two more games would be necessary.”

DeOssie and Simms both mentioned that more games would lead to more money and that’s why many feel that the league will eventually offer a concession to the union that paves the way to a longer season.