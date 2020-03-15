NFLPA votes to approve new CBA

The NFLPA voted to approve a new collective bargaining agreement by a vote of 1,019 to 909, the NFLPA announced Sunday morning.

Our statement on the CBA vote: pic.twitter.com/3pXydLLQ9c — NFLPA (@NFLPA) March 15, 2020

The new CBA will add a 17th regular-season game and expand the existing playoff format while increasing the players' share of the revenue and provide more benefits to former players.

51.5 vs 48.5 % - that close. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

With labor peace in place for the next 10 years, NFL teams can plan for the 2020 offseason with more certainty. Most important is the clarity with the franchise and transition tags. Teams will be limited to just one.

Here's some good news. Agreement extends through 2030 season. pic.twitter.com/2jrkTKvTAf — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 15, 2020

The NFL hasn't announced any delay or postponement to the start of free agency due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The legal tampering period is scheduled to begin on March 16 with signings becoming official on March 18.

