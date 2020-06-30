NFLPA urges players to halt in-person, private workouts

Obviously, the sports world is navigating uncertain waters due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But that is not stopping a handful of players from conducting their own individual workouts and workouts with their teammates.

New Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady has been doing so for quite some time now and even Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and breakout rookie DK Metcalf have been running routes.

Also to note, Josh Gordon, who was released by Seattle back in December, has been working out with former teammates Bobby Wagner, Metcalf, and San Francisco corner Richard Sherman.

On June 20, NFL Players Association doctor Dr. Thom Mayer advised players to stop activities immediately, while the NFL and the players association figured out how to move forward:

A message to players from NFLPA Medical Director, Dr. Thom Mayer: pic.twitter.com/4IGlEBhRr9 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) June 20, 2020

Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts. Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months. - Dr. Thom Mayer

Wilson and Metcalf were running routes three days after Dr. Mayer and the NFLPA released that statement.

NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith also voiced his concern over two of the top quarterbacks in the league exposing themselves at a higher risk by holding these in-person workouts with others.

NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith not exactly thrilled with Tom Brady's unsolicited practices as he explained to USA TODAY Sports' @mackenziesalmon. pic.twitter.com/3D8mVOg7pf — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 28, 2020

According to Alistair Corp of SB Nation's Field Gulls, "Should Wilson, Brady, or any other player contract COVID-19 while taking part, they could land on their team's non-football injury list, meaning they would not be paid until they were able to come off the list.

"Additionally, in a worst-case scenario, they could be forced to pay back some or all of their signing bonus for the 2020 season. For a Brady or Wilson, the forfeited money may not be a huge deal. But for a player on the edge of the NFL, landing on the NFI list could have a massive, lasting impact."

A lot is riding on the shoulders of Wilson and Metcalf this upcoming season after a breakout rookie year for Metcalf. So it makes complete sense why they are continuing to build their relationship on and off the field. It's just a matter of doing so safely.

