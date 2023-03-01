NFLPA team report cards: Five best, five worst teams in players' working conditions survey

The NFL Players Association released an unprecedented survey Wednesday, as 1,300 players graded their respective teams in several categories related to working conditions.

Among the categories examined by players were team travel, treatment of families, nutrition, locker rooms, weight rooms, training rooms, strength coaches, and training staffs.

The survey was done in order to help players make informed career decisions and "raise the standards across the league," the NFLPA said.

The NFLPA provided a graphical view of each team's report card across categories and a more in-depth assessment for each of its 32 teams.

Here are the five worst teams and the five best teams, according to the players in the overall team guide.

The worst five teams in the NFL

One of the worst working conditions for NFL players came from Jacksonville, where players dealt with a rat infestation. Players reported that for 3-4 weeks this season, rats were present in the locker room and laundry hampers.

Players’ family care was also important, with players complaining about the lack of a family room. Jaguars players reported incidents of wives nursing babies on the floor of a public restroom.

The Jaguars are set to open a new practice facility this year, and 95% of players have confidence in owner Shad Khan's willingness to make upgrades.

Chiefs players would love to see their outdated facilities upgraded, but only 56% of players feel owner Clark Hunt is willing to invest, ranking him sixth-worst among owners in the category.

The Chiefs also reported the lowest-graded training staff, with concerns regarding head trainer Rick Burkholder. Players felt discouraged from reporting their injuries, don’t feel they receive adequate care, and feared retribution for speaking up for better care.

Players also disliked having to share rooms on road trips.

The defending Super Bowl champions had one F grade, and four D grades among the eight categories.

The Chargers are in limbo with their new practice facility scheduled to be ready by 2024.

In the meantime, the team is working out of a converted office building with deficiencies in the training room, cafeteria and locker room, and “gross” hot and cold tubs. They are also one of two teams with no sauna or steam room for players.

The Chargers fired their head trainer in October, according to reports. They were ranked last in the training room category.

The owner with the lowest faith by players in willingness to invest: Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell.

The Cardinals have the worst-ranked weight room nn the NFL, and they are the only team in the NFL to deduct dinner from players’ paychecks should players want to get food from the facility.

The Cardinals received an F grade in five of the eight categories, but received high marks for strength coaches (A), training staff (B+) and team travel (B+).

Dan Snyder is ranked 31 among 32 NFL owners with regard to player confidence in the ability to upgrade facilities.

While strength coaches were considered one of the best groups in the league, players ranked Washington’s operations and facilities at the bottom of every single category.

Players want more locker room space, and improvements to the lack of warm water and drainage issues in showers. They are one of six teams that require their young players to have roommates on the road.

The Commanders had four F grades and two D grades among the eight categories.

The top five teams in the NFL

The Cowboys were either ranked first or tied for first in five of the eight categories.

But players felt their training room was understaffed, while Dallas is one of seven teams that does not offer players first-class seats for travel.

Instead, players sit in coach seats both before and after they play, while coaches and staff sit up front.

The Texans ranked fourth among all NFL teams, with players most pleased about the team’s travel philosophy, which ranked tops in the survey.

Players also loved staying home and not in team hotels for home games.

The biggest complaint: The Texans are one of only two teams that do not offer either a steam room or a sauna.

The Raiders’ new facilities, in place for the last three years, have become a standard in the NFL.

Players from other teams told the NFLPA to “make the facilities more like Vegas” in their submissions.

One slight Raiders players had: Coach Josh McDaniels is less likely to listen to his players and keeps them for longer hours than other coaches. As the Raiders’ evaluation noted, 7 of 8 coaches who made the most of their players’ time reached the playoffs last season.

The Dolphins were tied for first place in six of the eight categories, with A+ grades in at least five categories and A grades into two others.

Miami’s new practice facility, which opened last offseason, graded out near the top.

Players respected the coaching staff, trainers and strength coaches. Their only recommendation was a better post-game family area with more accessibility for players’ families.

The Vikings got the highest praise in the NFLPA’s study for being “a shining example of what is possible when a concerted investment is made in both staffing and facilities.”

Among the changes Minnesota made: new coach Kevin O’Connell replacing Mike Zimmer, a new head trainer after negative experiences with the previous one, and owner Zygi Wilf’s commitment to facility upgrades in recent years.

The Vikings received A grades in every category, including four A+ grades and one A-.

