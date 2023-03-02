NFLPA team report card: Bills grade well in most, but not all, categories

Here’s how the Buffalo Bills graded out in each category of the NFL Players Association’s report card for all 32 team in the league.

The survey collected intel from 1,300 players from across the NFL, and overall, the Bills fared better than most teams but not in every category. Buffalo ended up being ranked ninth overall.

Check out the full marks below:

Treatment of families: A- (4th best)

No surprise here. If you’ve watched Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott or general manager Brandon Beane speak at a press conference, you’ve likely heard them discuss players and their families.

From the NFLPA survey:

They offer a family room and daycare

Nutrition: C (15th)

The direct answer for the average grade via nutrition comes from the NFLPA survey. Players feel this department is being stretched a bit too thin.

From the NFLPA survey:

All three meals provided

The team nutritionist/dietician works for both the Sabres and the Bills, which players believe limits the amount of time she can be focused on the players in the Bills locker room

Weight room: A+ (T-1st)

The team previously undertook an $18 million facelift in their weight room. It has paid off.

From the NFLPA survey:

100% feel they have enough strength coaches

Strength coaches: A+ (T-1st)

Bills players love the strength coaches in Buffalo. Since McDermott took over in 2017, he put a huge emphasis on player health. While injuries do happen, this area has consistently been pretty positive under McDermott’s watch. Even though Micah Hyde missed nearly all of 2022, he and Jordan Poyer have been ridiculously healthy every season prior since 2017.

From the NFLPA survey:

96% of players believe they receive an individual plan (Tied for 12th)

Training room: B+ (T-5th)

Again, player health has been a top priority in Buffalo. The Bills provide a positive training environment via equipment, too.

From the NFLPA survey:

Staffing

81% feel they have enough ATCs (8 th worst in the league)

72% feel they have enough PTs (8th worst in the league)

Steam room/sauna

There is a steam room (98% feel it is big enough)

There is a sauna (98% feel it is big enough)

Tubs

96% of players feel they have enough hot tub space

98% of players feel they have enough cold tub space

Training staff: A (T-9th)

The Buffalo Bills medical staff and trainers (USAT photo)

After the well-earned press this group received in 2022, it’s great and unsurprising to see the training staff in Buffalo getting their due again.

Locker room: A- (T-8th)

McDermott has continually put emphasis on having a strong locker room leadership throughout the years. Players often praise it, too.

From the NFLPA survey:

92% of players feel like they have enough space

Team travel: D+ (25th)

The only bad grade for the Bills. A note: A fair chunk of NFL teams received grades of D or lower, about one-fourth, so Buffalo isn’t alone.

While these two factors are not mentioned by the NFLPA, they could play a part. Buffalo’s airport is not exactly the travel hub New York, Atlanta, or Denver are. That might hamper the Bills’ travel plans, and the same can be said for the weather. What other team has to use snowmobiles to get players to the airport?

From the NFLPA survey:

64% of players feel like they have enough room to spread out

One of just 6 teams that make their young players have roommates

Good amount of first-class seats offered to players

