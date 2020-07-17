NFLPA still wants no preseason games

The NFL and NFLPA continue to negotiate major issues as players are being requested to report to work to get ready for the 2020 season.

One of those remaining issues is the number of preseason games.

The NFL wants two. The NFLPA wants none.

That well may work out to one, but the NFLPA thus far remains steadfast in its position.

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said asking players to risk their health and safety for a meaningless game makes no sense.

“To engage in two games where players would be flying all over the country and then engaging with each other to work, and to do that prior to the season, doesn’t increase the likelihood of starting and finishing the season on time,” Smith said on a Pro Football Writers of America conference call Friday.

The NFL might not start and finish the season on time as it is. Adding an exhibition game — or two — seemingly increases the risk of spreading COVID-19, thus decreasing the chances of a full season.

