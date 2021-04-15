NFLPA still not satisfied with NFL's plan for offseason workouts

Mike Jones, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Although the NFL has announced plans of staging an entirely virtual Phase 1 of the offseason program before progressing to a hybrid format that will feature online meetings and on-field drill work in Phases 2 and 3, NFL Players Association leaders will continue to push for no in-person activities this spring and summer until training camps open.

On the heels of the NFL’s memo to teams on Wednesday afternoon, NFLPA executive committee members sent players an email later that evening recommending they not attend any in-person organized team activities, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the matter.

NFLPA brass remains adamant that so long as COVID-19 remains a threat, there’s no need to subject players and their families to unnecessary risk by holding organized team activities during the offseason. The players' union wants the offseason program to take place virtually just as it did last year to help minimize the risk of players contracting the coronavirus. The NFLPA would be in favor of players returning to the field in late July or early August for training camps.

MORE: BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is the buzz of the NFL draft. But does his potential warrant the hype?

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during practice at the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility.
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during practice at the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility.

NFLPA president and Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter told USA TODAY Sports in a recent interview that a 100% virtual offseason also helped players better take care of their bodies and reduce the risk of ACL tears and concussions during the 2020 regular season.

The NFL in 2021 will expand to a 17-game regular season, so finding ways to reduce wear and tear and ensure greater durability ranks among the NFLPA's chief priorities.

A person familiar with the talks between the NFL and NFLPA said on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after the league’s announcement about the structure of OTAs, that the players union had yet to agree to the framework, and that it was expected that negotiations would remain ongoing between the league and players association. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions were continuing.

The NFL’s memo laid out a framework in which the first phase (April 19 to May 14) would consist of virtual meetings between coaches and players with no on-field work. Team facilities would be open to players to use weight rooms on a voluntary basis.

The league instructed teams that the virtual and hybrid setup would still allow players to earn workout bonuses and the per diem of $275.

Phase 2 would run May 17-21 and would consist of virtual meetings, on-field non-contact drills and rookie minicamps. Phase 3 would consist of four weeks (May 24 to June 18) of non-contact practices (10 sessions total) and virtual meetings.

During Phases 2 and 3, daily COVID-19 testing and contact tracing would be reintroduced, just as it was during the regular season.

However, the NFLPA still is holding firm on its desire that the league commit to 100% virtual offseason, believing that players and teams can still adequately prepare for the upcoming season without in-person meetings, just as they did last season.

Follow USA TODAY Sports NFL columnist Mike Jones on Twitter @ByMikeJones and listen to the Football Jones podcast on iTunes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL players should still not attend voluntary workouts, NFLPA says

Recommended Stories

  • Robert Woods almost went to Cal over USC because of DeSean Jackson

    Robert Woods has watched DeSean Jackson throughout his career, even going back to his college days.

  • For Hemp, Inc., Renewable Industrial Hemp Fiber Is a Clear Winner Over Wood

    LAS VEGAS, NV, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, has long promoted the superiority of industrial hemp fiber over wood in specific applications. A recent article, written by Robert Ziner and published April 12 in Hemp Today, summarizes the favorable characteristics of industrial hemp and makes a clear argument for hemp’s many environmental benefits when compared with wood. In the article, Ziner discusses the strength, versatility and fast growth rate of industrial hemp, naming it “the most efficient biomass source in the world.” Some of the most striking characteristics of hemp include: A hemp stalk’s bast fiber is 10 times stronger than Douglas fir, a preferred wood for construction framing. One acre of hemp absorbs 8.88 tons of CO2 annually, while the same acre of forest can contain only 2.5 tons. Hemp has the highest cellulose content of all plants, making it an excellent replacement in many cellulosic applications, like wood-based paper. According to Ziner, industrial hemp isn’t just lighter and less expensive to process than wood, it yields 400% more usable fiber than an acre of trees. Ziner, who spent decades working in lumber processing and optimization, is the founder and CEO of Canadian Industrial Hemp Corp. The full article, “Industrial Hemp Fiber Is Better Than Wood in Every Way,” is available here. Hemp, Inc. has more than 10 years of experience growing and processing hemp, including operation of the largest industrial multipurpose hemp processing facility in North America. In addition to its 85,000-square foot facility in Spring Hope, N.C., the company has an established network of professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry. Hemp Inc.’s mission to provide green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue- and value-generating synergistic businesses. Hemp, Inc. is also focused on marketing and is currently negotiating with a network marketing company to launch several new products for different niche markets. Digital marketing campaigns are in the works including planning for display booths at all the concerts and events at the Veteran Village Kins Communities. The company is also selling directly to retail stores as well as distributing through all the King of Hemp Stores opening around America this year. Online distributors such as NaturalExposureCBD.com are also carrying the products. The company recently added its second brand (Billy Hayes) in the King of Hemp® product line which already consists of Bubba Kush hemp; CBD Pre-rolls, Fortified CBD Pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar/Moon Rocks; and Diamonds (which are 96%-98.7% CBD, the only product like this in the marketplace today). According to executives, one of its distributors is selling a limited number of signed and numbered Billy Hayes CBG pre-rolls as a collector’s item for $100 each. Those interested in being the first to collect this “pirate treasure” should click here. There’s also a signed (by Bruce Perlowin) and numbered complete set of King of Hemp® CBD pre-rolls. (To hear the Bruce Perlowin theme song, click here.) The third in the series will be the Notorious Smith Brothers (famous smugglers from South Florida) to be released at a later date. The Company’s website for its King of Hemp® line (www.kingofhempusa.com) also has CBD oil tinctures available for purchase. The tinctures are available in two flavors, Natural and Peppermint, and contain full-spectrum hemp oil extracted from the flowers and leaves of hemp plants sustainably sourced from Colorado. They are also compliant with the regulations created by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in regard to industrial hemp. The tinctures, as well as all CBD products, contain 0.3% or less THC and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. To learn more, go to the King of Hemp® website. Those interested in King of Hemp® pre-rolls; hemp-derived CBD tinctures; Caviar; Diamonds; can visit www.kingofhempusa.com and email sales@kingofhempusa.com. WHAT IS HEMP, INC.? What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan. FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide “adequate current information” and Hemp, Inc. does… using the SEC’s Alternative Reporting Standard to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials. All current information can be found on www.hempinc.com/hemp-financial-disclosures/. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties. Contact: Hemp, Inc. 855-436-7688 ir@hempinc.com

  • Robert Woods excited about adding Matthew Stafford, DeSean Jackson

    After his trade to the Rams became official, quarterback Matthew Stafford had some nice things to say about wide receiver Robert Woods. The admiration is mutual. Woods was a guest on PFT Live on Thursday and said he was both “shocked and excited” when he heard about the trade that brought Stafford to the Rams [more]

  • Sam Darnold deal: More details on trade between Panthers, Jets

    Apparently, Carolina felt it was important to hang on to their first three picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Cowboys News: Neal officially signs, 2018 draft class impact, NFL offseason outline

    The 2021 NFL Draft is close and Dallas's potential picks are becoming more clear. The NFL also announced their plans for the offseason.

  • Nadal shrugs off fitness concerns ahead of Monte Carlo return

    The Spaniard has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, having skipped a series of tournaments due to a back injury sustained in Melbourne. Chasing a record-extending 12th title in Monte Carlo, Nadal has been awarded an opening round bye and will open his campaign in the second round against either Federico Delbonis or Adrian Mannarino. "An important part of the season has arrived for me," Nadal, 34, told a news conference on Sunday.

  • Saddiq Bey with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021

  • NHL roundup: Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury moves up wins list

    Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek both collected one goal and two assists to pace the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Mark Stone and Alex Tuch netted one goal and one assist apiece in the win, and Chandler Stephenson and Alex Pietrangelo added goals as the Golden Knights won their fourth straight game.

  • UFC Vegas 23 results: Marvin Vettori routs Kevin Holland, calls for Israel Adesanya

    Streaking middleweight Marvin Vettori topped the UFC Vegas 23 results on Saturday with a rout of Kevin Holland. Following the dominant victory, Vettori called for a rematch with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. UFC Vegas 23 results: Marvin Vettori dominates Kevin Holland for five rounds Marvin Vettori takes down Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 23 The first round of the main event started with an ugly kick from Holland that delivered flush right into Vettori’s crotch area that would make any man cringe in perceptible pain. After that illegal foray, the first round was a mix between exchanges on the feet between the two middleweight contenders, along with clinch work that for the most part was dominated by the no. 6 ranked Vettori. Toward the end of the first, Vettori secured a takedown and maintained ground control until a beautiful transition from Holland to take the fight back to the feet. The second round was reminiscent of Holland’s fight with Derek Brunson just three weeks ago, with Vettori securing a takedown and maintaining control for roughly four and a half minutes. “The Italian Dream” succeeded with ground and pound strikes and his offensive ground work led to noticeable damage to Holland’s left eye, which eventually led to some significant swelling. Vettori again took Holland back to the ground in the third, maintaining dominant control. Vettori sank in an arm triangle choke, where it appeared to be the beginning of the end. But the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt maintained composure and refused to concede, which led to Vettori resorting to alternatives. Vettori then gained control of Holland’s back before going back to stand-up where the Italian grinded out his opponent with clinch control. Vettori and Holland briefly exchanged strikes in the beginning of the fourth round before Vettori went back to the well and secured yet another takedown, generating offense from dominant ground position for the majority of the round. Holland appeared to shake Vettori with strikes in the beginning of the fifth before the Italian went back to his successful formula that told the story of the majority of the fight, again dominating the round with ground control and frequent ground and pound offense. The fight went to decision with Vettori getting the unanimous decision nod with a 50-44 score from all three judges. Vettori set a middleweight record with 11 takedowns that capped off an incredibly dominant performance in the main event of UFC on ABC 2. After the fight, Vettori called for a shot at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who defeated Vettori via split decision in 2018. UFC Vegas 23 results: Arnold Allen takes the nod over Sodiq Yusuff Arnold Allen punches Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23 The co-main event started with a fast pace, with Yusuff sinking in a tight guillotine choke before Allen rolled to his back and ultimately escaped. Later in the round, Allen dropped Yusuff with a left jab, but was ultimately unable to capitalize. Yusuff made adjustments and came out in the second round with more composure. Rather than loading up with his punches in the beginning of the second, he picked his shots, electing to touch Allen with precision. Allen had highlights of his own in the second, partially connecting on Yusuff with a left high kick followed by a hard left hook that stung him, but the Nigerian featherweight was ultimately able to weather the storm. The third round was a story of stamina, with Yusuff appearing to have more in the gas tank. The two traded control of the clinch against the fence. All in all, the bout went to a decision in a strategic matchup with Yusuff outstriking Allen, despite more significant highlight moments from the featherweight Englishman. Ultimately, those highlight moments culminated in a unanimous decision victory for Arnold Allen. With his victory over the no. 11 ranked Yusuff, the no. 10 ranked featherweight gained his tenth straight victory (seventh straight in the UFC) while also retaining his undefeated record in the UFC. UFC Vegas 23 results: Julian Marquez puts Sam Alvey to sleep Julian Marquez punches Sam Alvey at UFC Vegas 23 Julian Marquez stayed in the win column with a second-round modified rear-naked choke finish of “Smilin’” Sam Alvey. The first couple of minutes in the first round served as a feeling out process before the two middleweights began swinging. Momentum swayed both ways as Marquez wobbled Alvey and briefly dropped him before Alvey regained his wits, even coming back to noticeably hurt Marquez with strikes of his own. Once the second round started, however, Marquez successfully utilized feints and went on to connect with a beautiful combination punctuated by a right jab followed by a left hook that dropped the 50-fight veteran. “The Cuban Missile Crisis” subsequently sank in a rear-naked choke which put Alvey to sleep 2:07 into the second round. Less than two months after submitting Maki Pitolo in a comeback win at UFC 258, Marquez now has two victories inside of two months this year with plenty of time in 2021 to add more wins to his 9-2 record. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380981261867626503 UFC Vegas 23 results: Mackenzie Dern snuffs out Nina Nunes Mackenzie Dern punches Nina Nunes (Ansaroff) at UFC Vegas 23 No. 11 ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern continued her tear through the UFC strawweight division by submitting no. 5 ranked Nina Nunes (formerly Nina Ansaroff). Dern and Nunes started the fight by trading shots on the feet before Dern quickly got Nunes to the ground and maintained control. From there, Dern exercised patience and isolated Nunes’ left arm. After straightening her arm and securing an armbar, Nunes tapped 4:48 into the first round. With the victory over Nunes, Dern extended her win streak to four. It would not be far-fetched to assume that the BJJ ace will break into the top five of the strawweight division with this victory, as well. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380974110868639757 Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader pummels Lyoto Machida UFC Vegas 23 Results UFC Vegas 23 Main Card Marvin Vettori def Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)Arnold Allen def Sodiq Yusuff by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Julian Marquez def Sam Alvey by technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:07, R2Mackenzie Dern def Nina Nunes* by submission (armbar) at 4:48, R1 – *Formerly Nina AnsaroffDaniel Rodriguez def Mike Perry by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) UFC Vegas 23 Prelims Joe Solecki def Jim Miller by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)Mateusz Gamrot def Scott Holtzman by KO (punches) at 1:22, R2Erin Blanchfield vs. Norma Dumont -- Canceled after Dumont missed weightJohn Makdessi def Ignacio Bahamondes by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)Jarjis Danho def Yorgan De Castro by KO (punch) at 3:02, R1Jack Shore def Hunter Azure by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)Luis Saldana def Jordan Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Da Un Jung def William Knight by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) UFC Vegas 23 Early Prelim Impa Kasanganay def Sasha Palatnikov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:26, R2 UFC Vegas 23 video coverage on YouTube

  • 2021 IndyCar season preview: Scott Dixon looks to beat a crowded field for his seventh title

    If Dixon wins the championship then Chip Ganassi will have a pair of seven-time champions on its team.

  • Arnold Allen wants Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige winner after UFC Vegas 23 victory

    Arnold Allen scored a big win at UFC on ABC 2 (aka UFC Vegas 23). He defeated Sodiq Yusuff and improved his record in the octagon to 8-0. With such a big victory under his belt, Allen is aiming ever higher. When he returns to the cage, he'd like to square off with the likes of the winner of the upcoming bout between Chan Sung Jun and Dan Igo. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade Arnold Allen punches Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Back in 2011-12, Manchester United held an eight-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City with six games to go, but with Sergio Aguero's 94th-minute intervention in the final game of the season, City completed a dramatic title turnaround. City's shock 2-1 defeat to Leeds United on Saturday, coupled with Manchester United's 3-1 success at Tottenham Hotspur, means that should United win their game in hand, it will be roles reversed from 2011-12, but with an eight point gap, six to play. Hopes of an equally dramatic turnaround are slim, however.

  • Russell Westbrook with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns

    Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards) with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns, 04/10/2021

  • LaMarcus Aldridge retires from NBA after experiencing irregular heartbeat during game

    LaMarcus Aldridge said his irregular heartbeat was "one of the scariest things I've ever experienced."

  • 3 things the return of Josh Dobbs could mean for the Steelers

    The Steelers surprised by signing Josh Dobbs back.

  • Jim McMahon: Packers are the best organization I played for, Bears are where QBs go to die

    The only starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl for the Bears has made some comments that won’t go over well in Chicago. Jim McMahon, who started his career in Chicago and ended it in Green Bay, told 1252 Sports that Green Bay was the best franchise he was with in the NFL. “It was [more]

  • Chen tops Hanyu in short program; Russia leads at World Team Trophy

    Russia leads six of the top figure skating nations after the first day of World Team Trophy competition, while Nathan Chen outscored Yuzuru Hanyu in the men's short program.

  • 'Fired up' Dan Evans fuelled to biggest win of his career by Novak Djokovic's disrespect

    British No 1 Dan Evans cited a disrespectful late arrival from Novak Djokovic as the spur that prompted the best – and most unlikely – victory of his career today in Monte Carlo. This was a real turn-up. Beating Djokovic had appeared to be an impossible dream for Evans. He has never warmed to clay, nor had he previously managed a victory against anyone ranked higher than No 7 in the world. But Djokovic – who has stood atop the rankings for 14 months – came out strangely flat on a blustery, cold and drizzly day in the Riviera. And Evans was contrastingly brilliant, especially in the large number of stylish drop-shots that he feathered just over the net. The result was a pot pourri of remarkable statistics. This was Djokovic’s first defeat of 2021, after 10 straight victories. It was Evans’ first visit to the quarter-final of a Masters 1000 event (where he will play 11th seed David Goffin on Friday). Most notably, it was the first time that a British man had beaten a world No 1 on clay. A perceived snub in the build-up had helped Evans find his focus. “He kept me waiting at the start of the match in the changing rooms a little bit,” Evans told Amazon Prime after his 6-4, 7-5 win. “It was a little annoying, so I was ready to go from that – it got me a little extra fired up. “That’s why we roll the balls out,” Evans added. “It’s one against one and you’ve gotta see who wins and that’s what I was telling myself. He gave me some cheap ones today which he never normally does, so I was a little lucky there but I am just really happy with coming through.” The same interview finished with a moment of banter as Amazon’s studio pundit Tim Henman asked Evans – tongue firmly in cheek – whether clay was now his favourite surface. “Is golf your favourite sport?” replied Evans, without addressing the question.

  • Where are they now? Catching up with Ricky Rudd

    Richard Lee “Ricky” Rudd was only 12 years old when he decided what his life‘s work would be. While taking a fan bus tour around the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Rudd, who was in Indiana‘s capital city to compete in the national go-kart championship, was in awe of the 300,000-plus seat temple of auto racing. […]

  • Vikings DT Michael Pierce talks about the potential of the Minnesota defense

    Vikings DT Michael Pierce thinks the 2020 NFL season was an outlier on defense for Minnesota.