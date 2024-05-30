NFLPA shares more of Bills’ Keon Coleman from 2024 Rookie Premiere

The NFLPA must really be anticipating big things from Buffalo Bills rookie Keon Coleman in his first year as a pro because he has been continually shared on their social media in recent weeks. It happened again.

Dubbing the nickname “Keon County,” Coleman is featured in their last video following the 2024 Rookie Premiere.

Coleman, Buffalo’s top draft pick at this year’s draft, represented the team at the event. The Premiere provides rookies a chance to meet with potential sponsors, get photographed for rookie trading cards, learn about marketing and business opportunities, and hear from NFLPA leadership.

Check out Keon’s latest with the NFLPA below:

