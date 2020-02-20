NFLPA scraps Thursday meeting over travel issues

The NFL had hoped to gather its board of player representatives on Thursday to further discuss the pending NFL proposal for a new labor deal. That meeting was canceled.

The reason was far from strategic. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, scheduling and travel challenges intervened. The 32 player representatives fly commercial airlines, unlike the owners.

The fact of the cancellation was first reported by Mike Klis of 9News.com, who explained that Broncos representative Brandon McManus arrived in D.C. to learn that the meeting would not occur.

Whether in-person or via phone or email or however, the conversation among union leadership will continue. And the options, given the presence of the ball on the tee, are fairly simple. Tomorrow morning, I’ll outline what will happen if a deal isn’t done now, and if that results in no deal being done until the contract expires after the 2020 season.