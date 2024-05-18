NFLPA Rookie Premiere gives first look at J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner in uniform

The NFLPA does a great job of educating the players coming into the league on various topics, but photo day gives fans a unique first look.

On Saturday, on the eve of the four-day event’s final day, the NFLPA posted a video with rookies getting ready for their photoshoot. Vikings fans, in particular, can watch the video and get their first glimpse of both Dallas Turner and J.J. McCarthy in purple.

The NFLPA’s website boasts the Rookie Premiere as “one of the NFLPA’s flagship events” before going on to explain the “Rookie Premiere serves as a pivotal opportunity to educate these emerging stars on the business side of professional football and expand upon their existing endorsement careers.”

The part that Vikings fans will want to check in on has to do with the last part of the event.

“Notably, Fanatics will unveil each rookie’s official jersey for the first time and players will participate in photo and content shoots with Panini and EA, and more.”

Be sure to check the post to see the future faces of the franchise in their colors early.

