NFLPA reveals start of the 2023 league year and other key dates

The NFLPA has revealed multiple key dates to circle in red for 2023, including the start of the new league year, franchise/transition tag windows and draft dates.

It’ll be an interesting year for the Minnesota Vikings with the team choosing to go all in on the win-now mentality.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah could be in a position where he has to make significantly tougher decisions than he did in 2022.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins will be playing on an expiring deal, and both tight end Irv Smith Jr. and running back Alexander Mattison are set to hit free agency. Meanwhile, the massive future contract for star wideout Justin Jefferson will creep even closer.

Here are the key dates to look forward to in 2023.

February 21-March 7

Franchise and transition tag window

March 15

Official start of the new league year

April 27-29

2023 NFL draft in Kansas City

1

1