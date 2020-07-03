NFLPA reps recommend not playing any preseason games

The NFL Players Association held a pair of conference calls with players on Thursday and Friday to discuss the protocols and concerns surrounding the return to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the topics up for discussion was the preseason schedule. The NFL moved to cut the schedule from four games to two games earlier this week, but word from those calls is that players are looking for a deeper cut.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that player reps voted to recommend playing no preseason games this summer while on Thursday’s call. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the union has discussed a camp schedule that would have three days of medical and equipment checks and three weeks of strength and conditioning work before moving into multiple weeks of practice ahead of the first week of the regular season.

There’s been no sign that the league is ready to scrap the rest of the preseason schedule, but it will likely be talked about as both sides work to come up with a firm plan for how to move forward with the 2020 season.

