NFLPA releases statement advising against group private workouts

While athletes are anxious to get in shape for the season, the NFLPA released a statement Saturday afternoon urging players to not team up for private workout sessions.

"Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts. Our goal is to have all players and your families healthy in the coming months," Dr. Thom Mayer said.

"We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences."

Recently, San Franciso 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was holding workouts at San Jose State with a group of players to work on things the team discussed in their virtual meetings. It was announced Friday that the 49ers had at least one player contract the disease via a group workout with several teammates in Nashville.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson conducted a throwing session down in Florida with some teammates last month. Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins has had numerous workouts during quarantine, one with Antonio Brown. His teammate Jonathan Allen has also been lifting weights with other Redskins.

Washington will train at their own facilities in Ashburn this summer, not in Richmond, on July 28.

