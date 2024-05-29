NFLPA pushing for end of spring OTAs

The Arizona Cardinals are right in the middle of voluntary OTAs, the second of three weeks of them before a mandatory one-week minicamp.

If the NFLPA has its way, it could be the last time we see OTAs.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the players association is working on a proposal that would eliminate voluntary on-field work for players in May and June, instead pushing for an earlier start and longer ramp-up in training camp.

Currently, teams begin their offseason program in April with strength and conditioning work only, moving into on-field drills against nobody and then, in Phase 3 and OTAs, it transitions at the end of May to players vs. players.

The NFLPA is trying to push back on-field practices longer, giving players a longer recovery time.

The proposal is expected later in the summer.

The idea would be having classroom work and workouts, but no practice until training camp.

Currently, after mid June when minicamp concludes, players do not return for work until the end of July, about two weeks from their first preseason game.

It could help players, especially those rehabbing offseason injuries. Many players miss the on-field work in OTAs, giving them fewer reps before the season. having more practices later would allow more players to participate.

For fans and those covering the teams, it would mean a longer dead period without access to players or coaches for offseason stories, which is less than ideal for them,

We will see how this plays out in the weeks to come.

