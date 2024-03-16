New NFLPA president Jalen Reeves-Maybin talks 18-game schedule, banning turf fields

Jalen Reeves-Maybin went to union meetings with the NFL Players Association as a young NFL player out of obligation more than anything.

Veteran Detroit Lions players such as Don Muhlbach encouraged it, Reeves-Maybin listened, and when social justice issues came more to the forefront, he found his voice in the room.

"I just think over the years it kind of grew to listening, to speaking up more and then the previous two years, I’ve been on the executive committee," Reeves-Maybin said Thursday. "So I’ve kind of got to see everything at a deeper level and watch our previous president, JC Tretter, and see how he kind of works and operates and communicates with the guys. I felt like it was time for me to try to take the next step."

Reeves-Maybin was elected to a two-year term as NFLPA president last week.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin talks with reporters after practice Aug. 1, 2018, at the practice facility in Allen Park.

He steps into the position amid soaring revenues, thanks to new media rights and gaming deals. And while the salary cap is at an all-time high (with more spikes expected in the future), the eighth-year linebacker — a top special teams player — will play a key role in helping the union navigate important issues ahead of the next round of collective bargaining talks later this decade.

"I just want to make sure the players stay engaged and be kind of just an amplifier for player voices," he said. "I always try to reiterate to the guys that we are the union. We have staff members, we have an executive director, but the players are the union so that’s kind of what I’ve always pushed the guys to take ownership of."

Asked what the biggest issues facing the NFLPA are currently, Reeves-Maybin did not name one but spoke on several topics important to players Thursday.

Under Tretter, the NFLPA has pushed to do away with turf fields and go to all-natural playing surfaces.

That's a challenge for some teams in northern climates and with indoor stadiums such as the Lions, but Reeves-Maybin said it is "definitely a realistic thing" to expect all NFL games to be played on grass.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) celebrates a tackle against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

"We see right now they’re changing all the fields for soccer to come over (for the World Cup) and soccer players don’t play on turf," he said. "I think it’s definitely a thing that can happen, and it’s proven to be a safer and healthier option. I think as time’s gone on, we’ve put player safety, healthy and safety, to the forefront, and I think the surface that we play on plays a huge part in that."

While some believe NFL owners will push to expand the regular season schedule to 18 games under the next collective bargaining agreement, Reeves-Maybin downplayed the immediacy of that issue.

In 2021, league owners voted to expand the regular season from 16 to 17 games, and shorten the preseason from four to three games.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin tackles Denver Broncos kick returner Marvin Mims Jr. during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

"I think that people are kind of running with it right now cause it slipped out there," Reeves-Maybin said. "But I think there’s a lot of other things to gain, and when that time comes, we’ll address that."

Reeves-Maybin championed the results of the NFLPA's player survey as a way to hold teams accountable for workplace conditions. The Lions ranked 13th of 32 teams in an anonymous poll that evaluates everything from team ownership to the food players are served.

“I think it’s been great," he said. "I think it’s one of the times you actually get honest answers from the players. Everyone knows it’s anonymous and ... guys can get into a little bit more detail how they feel about things, and it shows who’s going in the right direction and who has some slack to pick up. And hopefully we keep going with it and keep developing, and hopefully all the 32 NFL teams are the best places in America to work."

Reeves-Maybin, who helped run the union search that hired Lloyd Daniels Jr. as executive director last year, said this has helped open his eyes to career possibilities after his playing days, including working in a scouting role for teams, with the union in management or in the executive search firm world.

"I wouldn’t say I have a real plan," he said. "I’ve thought about things, but I don’t really have a true plan. I obviously think this is something that will help me grow as a leader and maybe my managerial skills, and we’ll see how it goes from there. But I don’t know. I’m just going with the flow right now."

