NFLPA player poll shows room for improvement for Broncos

Last week, the NFL Players Association released the results from a 2022 poll that asked more than 1,300 players for their anonymous perspectives on their teams and facilities.

The Denver Broncos came in ranked No. 20 out of 32 teams. Players gave a strong grade to the strength coaches (A-), good grades for team travel (B+), the weight room (B+) and training staff (B), but poor grades for the treatment of families (D+) food service/nutrition (D) and the locker room size (D+).

The team’s low family grade was a result of Denver being one of 14 NFL teams that do not have a family room. The club’s low nutrition grade can be attributed to the Broncos being one of just two teams who don’t provide vitamins, according to the NFLPA.

The good news for the low grades is that those areas can be addressed by the club’s new ownership group, and players seem to have confidence in new ownership, per the NFLPA: “The survey results show that 100% of player respondents believe that the new ownership group is willing to invest in upgrading the facilities. One example is the club’s decision to replace the playing surface at the end of last season, despite it being the last home game of the year.”

Denver has pushed back on some of the findings of the poll through a story published by KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. That story noted that the Broncos have a family room at the team’s stadium — but it made no mention of a family room at the training facility where players spend most of the season.

Overall, the team’s grade isn’t bad compared to some clubs (just ask the Jacksonville Jaguars). There is room for improvement, though, and Denver’s new ownership group will likely take steps to address the poorly-graded areas of the team’s operations.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire