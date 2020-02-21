NFLPA not pushing back on possibility of unilateral implementation of expanded postseason, yet

The NFL reportedly believes that, if the players reject the proposed CBA, the league has the right to implement a 14-game playoff field for 2020. The NFL Players Association is not pushing back against that position, yet.

Under federal labor law, certain employment terms require negotiation between management and labor. Adding a pair of playoff games would seem to fall within the so-called mandatory subjects of bargaining.

But that doesn’t stop the NFL, which is trying to cajole the union into accepting the offer, to take the position — even if ultimately unsustainable — that two extra playoff games are coming, whether the players accept the pending offer or not. Still, common sense suggests that the league doesn’t truly believe it can do this without negotiation.

If the league could expand playoffs without bargaining with the union, the league already would have done it.