NFLPA: NFL’s modified offseason plan does not address players’ concerns

The NFL released more details Wednesday about plans for offseason workouts. It still isn’t enough to satisfy the NFLPA.

Union leaders still are advising players to skip in-person offseason workouts.

A day after NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and president JC Tretter sent a initial memo to all players with their recommendation, they decried the NFL’s modified offseason plan Wednesday night.

“The NFL’s announcement does not address any of the concerns raised by the players,” the memo reads, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. “The slight modification only extended ‘Phase 1’ activity and reduced ‘Phase 2’ activity by two weeks.

“As players are making informed decisions about exercising their rights to not participate in voluntary offseason program, it is our recommendation that due to the injury data, continued threat of COVID-19 and the lack of a comprehensive plan to protect players, that the safest decision would be to not attend any in-person club organized activities at your club.

“Should you choose to workout at the facility, we urge you to follow the strict protocols recommended by our medical committee: testing before entering, wear PPE at all times and maintain physical distancing while in the facility.”

Players from the Broncos, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Lions and Patriots have released statements through the NFLPA regarding participation in voluntary in-person offseason workouts. The Patriots’ players said “many of us” will not attend, while players from the other teams announced they had voted not to show up.

Kicker Brandon McManus, the Broncos’ NFLPA rep, raised some doubt about his team’s position during a radio interview Wednesday. McManus said he expected Broncos’ players to revisit the issue after the NFL announced that Phase Three, the only phase that will consist of on-field work, will include 10 on-field voluntary practices and a three-day mandatory minicamp and will run from May 24-June 18.

NFLPA: NFL’s modified offseason plan does not address players’ concerns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk