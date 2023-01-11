NFLPA names Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and WR Davante Adams to All-Pro Team

The NFLPA named their first-ever All-Pro Team on Wednesday voted in by active players only. That name included two players for the Raiders; RB Josh Jacobs and WR Davante Adams.

Here is the full list via Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Here is the inaugural Players’ All-Pro Team, via the NFL Players Association: pic.twitter.com/KyeqjecgEG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2023

Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards and total yards during the 2022 season. He is a near-lock to receive the honor from the Associated Press later this month.

Adams has been an All-Pro receiver several times in the past, but it is surprising to see him on this list over Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown and Stefon Diggs. But with over 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns, Adams certainly deserves to be mentioned here.

It is worth mentioning that Maxx Crosby and Daniel Carlson did not make the list despite strong seasons. The defensive end position is as loaded as ever with Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett, and Micah Parsons. But don’t be surprised if he makes the second-team All-Pro list when the AP announces it here in a few weeks.

List

7-Round NFL Mock Draft for Las Vegas Raiders

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire