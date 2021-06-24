NFLPA memo to players: No one ‘should be pressing you into getting vaccine’

The NFLPA sent a memo to the league’s players on Tuesday regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. In it, the players’ union makes it clear that no one is currently mandated to take the vaccination for the virus.

Via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, here is the statement which includes a definitive tone which reads: “No club official, coach or anyone from management should be pressuring you into getting a vaccine and if they are, we need to know.”

The memo comes on the heels of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley taking a pro-choice stance toward the vaccination last week. Beasley also said that he may consider retirement if the vaccine was required.

Beasley made the comments following the NFL and NFLPA agreeing to new COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming season. In those, vaccinated players will be required to follow much looser safety precautions, such as less COVID-19 testing and no masks in team facilities.

In sending out a statement, the players’ union is making it clear that it will protect a player and their right to not take the vaccine… even if the union did agree to loosened protocols for those who did.

