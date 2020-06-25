NFLPA medical director expresses concern over protecting against coronavirus during season

As the NBA, NHL and MLB work toward returning to play later this summer, each respective league is dealing with concerns over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the United States and the viability of conducting a season under such circumstances.

The NFL was fortunate in that its season concluded about a month before the pandemic halted every other league's 2020 campaign, so it's been able to stay on schedule with the offseason.

However, as July 28 approaches and teams are scheduled to begin training camp, some have begun to express concern over the safety of conducting a full season, including the NFLPA's medical director Dr. Thom Mayer.

"We know [COVID-19] is transmitted very quickly and efficiently and you couldn't design a sport or activity of any type more designed to transmit this disease more than NFL football," Mayer said on The Sports Junkies Thursday. "Particularly down in the trenches."

"What we don't know is, if you've had the disease, can you get it again?" he said. "Does the fact that you have antibodies to the virus mean that you're immune from the virus? We just don't know that, and that's the one where people are kind of flummoxed."

It also doesn't help that football season is played in the fall, where many healthcare professionals predict a second wave of coronavirus cases. The financial risks of not playing are well documented, but the health risks have players like Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins noncommital on their decision to play in 2020.

"Football is a nonessential business and so we don't need to do it," Jenkins said on CNN. "So the risk has to be really eliminated before we, before I, would feel comfortable with going back."

Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended a bubble format for the NFL similar to what the NBA is doing in Orlando, and while the NFL has acknowledged his comments and said they're addressing concerns he raised, a finalized plan has yet to be approved by the league and players' association.

