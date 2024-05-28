NFLPA looking to end OTAs in favor of longer training camp period

The Cleveland Browns just wrapped up their first week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) last week, and it may just be their last ever.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL Players Association is looking for a massive overhaul of the NFL offseason:

“The NFL Players Association is working to finalize a proposal to overhaul the offseason starting as soon as 2025, eliminating voluntary on-field work in the spring in favor of a longer training camp ramp-up, with players reporting in mid-June to early July.”

This does not mention rookie minicamp, so we may still get a good look at those youngsters just drafted before training camp. However, they would not join the veterans until training camp in this new proposal.

With most veterans opting out of OTAs anyway, including the likes of All-Pro players Joel Bitonio and Myles Garrett, it may make more sense to let the veterans do their own thing until it is time to report for mandatory training camp activities.

Player safety is key, and giving players more time to recover is a positive in a sport that may be looking to add an 18th game in the near future.

