After some NFL prospects threatened to boycott the Scouting Combine, the combine revised its policies and procedures regarding COVID-19 protocols. The bubble concept for Indianapolis was ditched Monday after 157 players represented by 14 agencies pushed back on the pandemic-driven restrictions.

The NFLPA does not represent prospective players but sent an email to agents Tuesday applauding their efforts. The union long has opposed the combine, calling it “an antiquated system,” and it hopes that the latest kerfuffle will lead to meaningful changes to the event in the future.

“Our union has long believed that the NFL Combine is not in the best interests of a non-unionized workforce,” the NFLPA said in its memo to agents, via Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com. “Prospective employees have no privacy protections, no professional standards for interviews and no ability to control their own professional destiny. In short, prospects are at the mercy of whatever program and schedule is imposed upon them. While we recommended that not participating in this year’s Scouting Combine was the best approach and several agents were on board with that recommendation, it is important to take this opportunity to commend you on showing leadership in both reviewing what was in the best interests of the players and also applying collective pressure on the NFL to change course.

“We hope that this example of coordination and communication can lead to an ongoing conversation with the agent community this offseason about how to best position prospective players in the future.”

NFLPA hopes kerfuffle over Scouting Combine leads to future changes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk