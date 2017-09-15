NFLPA gives Colin Kaepernick weekly 'Community MVP' award

The free-agent quarterback donated $100,000 to charity last week, putting his total at nearly $1 million in the past year.

The NFL Players' Association has named Colin Kaepernick its "Community MVP" for Week 1 of the NFL season in recognition of his ongoing contributions to charity.

The free-agent quarterback last week donated $25,000 each to four separate charities and supported a backpack giveaway that provided girls in New York with school supplies.

While his national anthem protests and subsequent inability to find NFL employment have generated most of the conversation, the former 49ers QB has now given $900,000 to charitable organizations since last season as part of his pledge to donate $1 million to a variety of causes.

Though Kaepernick does not currently have a job, the NFLPA pointedly noted in a news release that anyone who is a dues-paying member of the organization and on and NFL roster "or actively seeking employment as a free agent" is eligible for the award.

As part of the recognition, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 donation to Kaepernick's foundation or a charity of his choice.

Texans star J.J. Watt took the honor at the end of the preseason last week for his Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.