NFLPA will file an official grievance against Panthers for field conditions in Lions’ loss

Lions players didn’t shy away from complaining about the field conditions in Bank of America Stadium in Week 16. Several players, notably QB Jared Goff, noted the poor turf in Carolina after the Lions’ loss on Christmas Eve.

Now the player’s union has gotten involved and backed up the Lions’ complaints. The NFLPA will file a formal grievance against the cement-like turf conditions in Charlotte, according to ESPN.

“The NFLPA is filing a grievance against the NFL and Carolina for the hardness of the playing field in last Saturday’s Lions-Panthers game, per source. The NFLPA complained before the game and said the field conditions in the extreme cold, only worsened as the game progressed,” David Newton reported on Sunday.

Panthers players have also complained about the new turf in Bank of America Stadium all season. The abnormally cold conditions on Christmas Eve made the field feel like concrete and presented a heightened injury risk. The report indicates the NFLPA tried to have the game delayed because of the unsafe field conditions.

